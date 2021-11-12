Silverback Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data For SBT8230 At AASLD The Liver Meeting 2021

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) ("Silverback"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases, today announced the presentation of preclinical data for SBT8230 at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting 2021. SBT8230 comprises a TLR8 agonist conjugated to an antibody specific to the liver-restricted receptor, ASGR1, and is designed to promote functional cures in chronic HBV (cHBV) through activation of an anti-viral immune response in a liver-localized manner.

"Our preclinical studies demonstrate that SBT8230 is efficiently delivered to the liver. This results in myeloid cell activation in liver, but not in blood. Moreover, our SBT8230 mouse surrogate was shown to reduce HBV surface antigen and drive seroconversion in an AAV-HBV mouse model consistent with the potential to generate immune responses associated with functional cures," said Valerie Odegard, Ph.D., president & chief scientific officer of Silverback Therapeutics. "We look forward to initiating Phase 1-enabling toxicology studies in the first quarter of 2022."

The poster is now available on the AASLD website and on the Silverback website here. Details are as follows:

Poster Title: SBT8230, an ASGR1-directed TLR8 ImmunoTAC therapeutic for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus, demonstrated favorable preclinical tolerability with liver-localized activity

Presenter:Graham Jang, PhD

Category: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents

Publication Number:846

