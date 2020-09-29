Silver Peak Positioned As A Leader, Aruba As A Visionary In 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant For WAN Edge Infrastructure Report

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that recently acquired Silver Peak® has been recognized as a Leader, for the third consecutive year, in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (HPE) - Get Report, today announced that recently acquired Silver Peak® has been recognized as a Leader, for the third consecutive year, in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. In addition, HPE (Aruba) has been positioned as a Visionary for its SD-Branch offerings following last year's inclusion in the Niche Players quadrant.

In the Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure report, Gartner evaluated 17 vendors based on two primary criteria: completeness of vision and ability to execute. The report includes a summary of each vendor, as well as an assessment of each vendor's strengths and cautions.

According to Gartner, "The market for branch office WAN edge functionality continues to rapidly shift from dedicated routing, security and WAN optimization appliances to feature-rich SD-WAN. SD-WAN is replacing traditional branch routers with application aware path selection among multiple links, centralized orchestration and native security, as well as application performance optimization functions. Consequently, it includes incumbent and emerging vendors from multiple markets (i.e., routing, security, WAN optimization and SD-WAN), each of which brings its own differentiators and limitations."

"As businesses advance their cloud and digital transformation initiatives, they must rethink their LAN, WAN, and security architectures to achieve the full promise of business transformation," said David Hughes, founder of Silver Peak and senior vice president of the WAN business at Aruba. "Now that Silver Peak is part of Aruba, the combination of Silver Peak technology with Aruba's SD-Branch and Remote Access solutions provides us with an unprecedented opportunity to deliver a comprehensive business-driven solution that will enable customers to drive transformation from the network edge."

A Common Vision for an Intelligent Edge

Now collectively deployed at more than 2,000 enterprises globally, Aruba and Silver Peak share a common vision and goal to provide simplicity, scalability, and application awareness at the edge, enabling IT teams to utilize the power of the cloud to further digital transformation initiatives. Aruba SD-Branch and remote worker offerings, combined with the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform, simplify branch and remote office WAN deployments as enterprises seek to empower remote workforces, enable seamless edge-to-cloud connectivity and optimize IT operations.

