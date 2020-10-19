Silver One Resources To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 21st

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver One Resources (TSX-V:SVE, OTCQX: SLVRF), based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, focused on Silver, today announced that Greg Crowe, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 21st.

DATE: Wednesday, October 21st TIME: 1:00 PM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3lAKeK3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Initial focus on the heap leach pads at Candelaria, which contain 30M oz AG indicated and 15M oz AG inferred (43-101). Expected 8 year mine life. 18 months permitting process.

Ongoing development of underground resources at Candelaria, plus development of Cherokee and Phoenix Silver, two additional high grade silver properties in Nevada and Arizona

and Arizona New drilling program commencing at Candelaria (PR Oct. 15 , 2020)

About Silver One ResourcesSilver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt", immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

