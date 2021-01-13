Silver Legacy Resort Casino At THE ROW Reno Unveils Plans For Its Over $47 Million Room Remodel

RENO, Nev., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THE ROW Reno's luxury Caesars Entertainment property, Silver Legacy Resort Casino , is in the process of undergoing a more than $47 million renovation to its resort rooms and suites, projected to be completed by summer 2021. This comes after an investment of over $100 million for a master renovation project at THE ROW, which was completed in mid-2019.

The current project will include renovations to the hotel's fifth through 25 th floors, with a total of 1,199 redesigned rooms. In collaboration with local Reno-based design firm, MBA Architecture and Design and St. Louis-based architect KdG , the rooms will undergo a full transformation, including new furnishings, updated window treatments and drapery, bathroom renovation, replacement of carpeting and flooring, addition of art and decor pieces, and more.

"We want to give guests a visit to remember when they stay with us at Silver Legacy, and part of that memorable experience includes one of the most important elements to a trip: the hotel accommodations," said Silver Legacy Regional President and General Manager Glenn Carano. "This significant investment in our room product will help further ensure guests receive the most comfortable, enjoyable and elevated experiences during their stay at THE ROW Reno."

The renovations will create a modern, sophisticated look, while maintaining the resort's lively and entertaining atmosphere. New upgrades, such as amethyst purple headboards and drapes with wall art to match, will provide a sense of luxury, peacefulness and comfort that complement the views of Reno's mountain landscape and vanilla skies. Premium grade kiln dried hardwood furnishings, accented with white marble tops, will add an elevated touch. Updated wallpaper with abstract lines will brighten up the room and create a more stylish look. The renovated bathroom will feature walk-in showers with mosaic tile and elegant, pearl white floor tile. Additional highlights will include new, self-serve coffee makers, updated lounge seating and flat-screen, high-definition televisions.

The room renovations, which began in 2019, are expected to be completed in June 2021. The new rooms will complement the recent $100 million plus master renovation project, which included the additional of Top Golf Swing Suite and The Spa at Silver Legacy, redesigned hotel rooms at all three Reno resorts, improvements to The Carnival Midway at Circus Circus, addition of new dining options and more.

About Silver Legacy Resort CasinoSilver Legacy Resort Casino is a 1,600-room premier destination, located in the heart of Reno and boasting the perfect amenities for any getaway: spacious guest rooms and spa suites, over 50 headlining entertainers a year, seven award-winning restaurants including LA's famous Canter's Delicatessen, a state-of-the-art Poker Room and Laugh Factory Comedy Club, the #1 comedy club in the country. Silver Legacy Resort Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

