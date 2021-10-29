Silver Hammer Mining Commences Trading On OTCQB® And Provides Lacy Project Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that, effective October 29, 2021, it has commenced trading on the OTCQB® under the symbol "HAMRF". The Company has chosen to trade on this US marketplace to provide current and future US-based investors with greater access, ease of trading, home country disclosure, current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com .

"Listing on the OTCQB venture exchange market place is an important milestone for the Company," said Morgan Lekstrom, President and CEO of the Company. "Qualifying for OTCQB® is a natural step for the Company towards broadening exposure of our exploration activities in the U.S. It also demonstrates our commitment to increasing our investor base while providing our current and future U.S. investors convenient access to the same ease of trading, timely news and information enjoyed by investors in Canada."

The Company appointed B. Riley to provide guidance with respect to its eligibility to meet the requirements of the OTCQB and to advise the Company on its responsibilities for complying with its U.S. disclosure obligations under the Securities Act of 1934 and Rule 12g3-2 promulgated thereunder in connection with the OTCQB listing and the OTCQB standards for international companies.

Lacy Project Update

Silver Hammer has filed an assessment report on the Lacy Project with the BC provincial government. The project comprises 590 hectares of mineral tenures in the Nanaimo and Alberni Mining Divisions of B.C. The initial evaluation of the project has produced encouraging results, including gold-silver surface mineralization in stockworks and quartz veins. Management intends to conduct a more detailed program including further geophysics over the next 6-12 months to identify possible drill targets.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company advancing the past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has commenced an initial drill program at Silver Strand that will test for silver and gold mineralization immediately below the mine's lowest level extending only 90 metres below surface. Silver Hammer strives to become a multimine silver producer and will focus near-term exploration and drilling plans at the Company's Idaho and Nevada silver-gold assets.

*Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

On Behalf of the Board of Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Morgan Lekstrom, President and CEO

Corporate Office: 551 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2C2, Canada

Contact: Kristina Pillon, President, High Tide Consulting Corp.

604.908.1695 / investors@silverhammermining.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.