Silver Bullet Water Treatment, LLC Announced Today The Appointment Of Will Sarni To The Company's Board Of Directors, Effective Immediately

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarni is an internationally recognized thought leader on water strategy and innovation. He has been a water strategy advisor to private and public-sector enterprises and NGOs for his entire career and currently serves as founder and CEO of Water Foundry, a global advisor in solving "wicked water" challenges and driving technology innovation.

"Will is a natural fit on our board of directors as a water industry visionary who brings decades of leadership in areas like strategy implementation, technology development, and the management of water resources, all of which are vital to our operations and strategy," said Robert Fenwick-Smith, Silver Bullet Water Treatment board chair. "Will's counsel and expertise will bring energy to our board and strengthen Silver Bullet Water Treatment's commitment to developing water management solutions to serve our customers, employees and shareholders better."

Sarni has worked with multinational companies across a range of industry sectors in evaluating the technical viability and market potential of innovative water technologies, market entry strategies, and M&A programs. Sarni is also an accomplished author with published works on topics such as corporate water strategies, water technology, water/food nexus, water scarcity, and public policy issues. He is currently working on the book: "DIGITAL WATER: New Technologies for a More Resilient, Secure and Equitable Water Future."

"We are pleased to welcome Will to our Board of Directors at this important next stage of Silver Bullet Water Treatment's evolution," said Brad Walsh, the company's President, and Chief Executive Officer. "As a respected and seasoned water industry leader with valuable insight into both the current landscape and the future of water management, we look forward to Will's expert engagement and assistance in guiding our objectives to bring Silver Bullet's solutions, consulting and educational expertise to an even higher level."

"I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and company management at Silver Bullet to advance truly innovative water management solutions that will continue to benefit the businesses and the people working within the valuable industries the company serves," said Sarni. "With a focus on sustainability, technology and service, we'll work together to drive the creation and use of the water treatment systems of the future, today."

Will's many board and non-profit engagements include being a co-founder of WetDATA.org and a board member of Flowater and Project WET. He is an advisor to the 2020 X-PRIZE "Infinity Water" Prize, the Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board for the WAITRO Global Water Innovation Summit 2020, on the Executive Council of NOAA's National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS); Editorial Board of the Journal of Water Security and a Technical Advisor for the Climate Bonds Initiative: Nature- Based Solutions for Climate and Water Resilience. He was a 2016 X-PRIZE Bold Visioneer for the Safe Drinking Water Team and was on the Scientific Program Committee for Stockholm World Water Week from 2013 through 2019.

About Silver Bullet Water Treatment

Established in 2011, Silver Bullet Water Treatment, LLC TREATS WATER BETTER, through our commitment to solving our customer's water quality challenges through the engineering and installation of comprehensive water treatment solutions and services. Silver Bullet Water Treatment is inspired to develop and introduce innovative, progressive solutions. The company is recognized as a go-to knowledge resource for the horticulture, livestock drinking water, and commercial cooling industries.

