Silver Bullet Water Treatment Launches New Analytic Services Division To Provide Customers Expert Lab-Based Testing & Consulting Services

GOLDEN, Colo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Bullet Water Treatment (SBWT), a leader in sustainable water management solutions and consulting, announced today the launch of its new Analytic Services Division. By expanding its current in-house lab and implementing new, state-of-the-art testing equipment, SBWT's new Analytic Services Division will complement the Company's comprehensive suite of water treatment technologies and engineering services better than ever before.

Whether your business is a water management customer or merely in need of testing services for water and/or plant quality, various challenges must be considered. These can include testing options, accuracy, turnover time, and interpretation of results. SBWT's Analytic Services Division is now capable of providing its customers a full menu of water and plant tests (including elemental analysis and heavy metals, water and nutrient composition analysis, growth substrate analysis, genetic-based microbial/pathogen detection, and early plant gender ID), guaranteed accuracy, test results several days sooner than competing labs, and the expertise to add context to test results.

The combination of our efficiency, technology, and expertise allows SBWT's Analytic Services Division gives our customers an invaluable resource at a competitive cost that helps optimize our customers' operations.

"Through our new Analytic Services Division, we are building upon and enhancing our existing laboratory services to benefit both our existing water management customers and those businesses that need an industry-leading lab to depend on," said Brad Walsh, CEO of Silver Bullet Water Treatment. "The foundations of Silver Bullet Water Treatment have always been led by its staff's expertise, the use of innovative technology, and our commitment to quality. These traditions are the cornerstones from which our new Analytic Services Division will bring to its customers."

The launch of the Analytic Services Division comes at a critical time when the core industries that SBWT serves are increasingly dependent on monitoring water quality and plant tissue analysis to remain competitive in the marketplace. SBWT's cannabis and CEA cultivators, livestock farmers, data center operators, and building managers who rely on commercial cooling all run mission-critical businesses where deadlines, reliability, and context to test results are paramount.

"SBWT's Analytic Services stand apart from most other labs in that we offer value-added consulting to your test results," said Taylor Robinson, SBWT's Manager of Analytics and R&D. "While our expert staff will not make specific business recommendations, we will consult with you to explain the analytical results and discuss the best options available to your business and application as dictated by the testing data."

"For over ten years, Silver Bullet Water Treatment has grown and evolved within the water management industry, giving us unique insight into the needs of our customers," Walsh said. "We know that investing in the capabilities and reach of our existing lab will add to the unique position that our Company holds. This is just the start. Customers are already taking full advantage of our expertise, and we look forward to bringing our Analytic services to a wider audience."

About Silver Bullet Water Treatment

Established in 2011, Silver Bullet Water Treatment, LLC TREATS WATER BETTER, through our commitment to solving our customer's water quality challenges through the engineering and installation of comprehensive water treatment solutions and services. Silver Bullet Water Treatment is inspired to develop and introduce innovative, progressive solutions. The Company is recognized as a go-to knowledge resource for the horticulture, livestock drinking water, and commercial cooling industries.

Media Contact: Jeremy Scherr303-500-1618 313893@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silver-bullet-water-treatment-launches-new-analytic-services-division-to-provide-customers-expert-lab-based-testing--consulting-services-301327646.html

SOURCE Silver Bullet Water Treatment