Silo Pharma To Appear On National Media Broadcast On Psychedelics

Englewood Cliffs, NJ , July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psychedelics as a therapeutic, has announced that the company will be participating in a nationwide media tour on Thursday, July 22 from 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. EST.

The company has sponsored Radio Media LLC to facilitate the interviews to increase awareness of the potential benefits of psychedelic medicines. These benefits may include a wide range of conditions like mental illness, depression, chronic pain, rare neurological conditions, and inflammation.

The radio media tour will broadcast on stations across the United States and will include both nationally and regionally-focused programs. Listeners are expected to hear the radio broadcast on business and health program stations nationwide.

Dr. Josh Woolley, MD, PHD, the Director of the Translational Psychedelic Research (TrPR) Program and a Scientific Advisor Board Member of Silo Pharma will be participating in the program. Dr. Woolley will discuss psychedelic therapy research and studies that may be beneficial in treating various diseases.

Replay recordings and highlights from select interviews will be available shortly after on Silo Pharma's web site, www.silopharma.com .

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a development stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo's mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com .

About Radio Media

Radio Media is a customer-focused media relations services company whose mission is to help you deliver your message effectively and work with you as a long-term media partner. Radio Media offers direct access to an expansive network of broadcast stations and national programs throughout North America as well as unmatched expertise in helping craft an effective strategy for building awareness. For more information, visit www.radiomedia.com .

