Silo Pharma, Inc. Enhances Scientific Advisory Board With Appointment Of Dr. Charles B. Nemeroff Of University Of Texas At Austin

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO) a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psilocybin as a therapeutic, today announced that its Board of Directors has named clinical researcher and professor, Dr. Charles B. Nemeroff, M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Nemeroff is chair and professor with the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School. He also directs the Institute for Early Life Adversity Research within the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences as part of the Mulva Clinic for the Neurosciences.

"Dr. Nemeroff's decades of clinical research in neuropsychiatric disorders and vast network of industry colleagues will be immensely helpful as we continue to pursue an increasing number of opportunities for investment in psychedelic drug research," said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma, Inc. "The addition of Dr. Nemeroff rounds out a diverse body of researchers and critical thinkers on our Scientific Advisory Board. I look forward to working with Dr. Nemeroff and leveraging his perspective."

Prior to joining Dell Medical School, Dr. Nemeroff was chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and clinical director of the Center on Aging at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida. He received his medical degree and doctorate degrees in neurobiology from the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine. After psychiatry residency training at UNC and Duke University, he held faculty positions at Duke University Medical Center and at Emory University School of Medicine before relocating to the University of Miami in 2009.

Dr. Nemeroff has served as president of the American College of Psychiatrists (ACP) and the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP), and sits on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation. He is President-elect of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA). He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

"The understanding of psychedelic drugs for the treatment of emotional and behavioral disorders is increasing, but much research remains to be done," added Weisblum. "I look forward to applying Dr. Nemeroff's years of research experience to the pursuit of new strategic opportunities for the company."

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo's mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com.

