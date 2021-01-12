Silk® Introduces New Silk ULTRA, A Protein-Packed Plant-Based Beverage For Athletes

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In this season of resolutions and recommitments to fitness routines, many people are seeking ways to incorporate more plants into their diets while getting the protein they need to fuel their active lifestyles. To support them, today Silk ®, America's No. 1 plant-based beverage brand, is introducing new Silk ULTRA - one of the first multi-serve beverages on the market with 20 grams of complete plant-based protein for muscle maintenance and repair.

Geared toward athletes who always strive to perform at their ultra, both in their workouts and their life, Silk ULTRA is an excellent source of calcium and vitamins A and D, as well as vitamins B2 and B12, which help your body turn food into energy. Better yet, because good taste is the leading factor in nutrition drink selection 1, Silk ULTRA has a smooth and delicious finish without the chalky, gritty taste people often associate with protein supplements and beverages.

Silk ULTRA can be enjoyed straight out of the carton, in a smoothie or even over cereal. It is available in multi-serve cartons in Creamy Chocolate, Unsweet, and Original, which contains 2.5 times the protein of traditional dairy milk 2.

"Fitness enthusiasts know that protein plays a critical role in supporting muscle performance, and serious athletes are incorporating more plant-based options into their diets and training regimens," said Andrew Hartshorn, senior vice president, plant-based food and beverages for Silk. "As the experts in developing delicious plant-based beverages for over 30 years, Silk saw a real consumer need for a great-tasting plant-based beverage in the protein space. Silk ULTRA delivers complete plant-based protein and truly delicious taste, so athletes don't have to compromise."

To show the power of plant-based nutrition, Silk is continuing its partnerships with two of the world's most recognizable athletes— Michael Phelps, one of the most decorated athletes of all time, and Aly Raisman, world champion gymnast—to spotlight new Silk ULTRA. The duo will be featured in a new national creative campaign, on the Silk website, and through other marketing channels in 2021.

"I know from personal experience that high-intensity training can put a lot of stress on the body," said Phelps, who likes to get protein from plants when possible. "Protein is an important part of the muscle repair process for me—along with a good night's sleep—and Silk ULTRA is an excellent drink for athletes who are looking to make the most of their workouts."

"Over the past few years, I've followed a mostly plant-based diet and I'm always looking for ways to include more protein in my snacks and meals—so when Silk gave me an early taste of this new product, I was thrilled," said Raisman. "Silk ULTRA is a great addition to my smoothies to help me recover after a Pilates class or a more intense workout where my heart is pumping."

Silk ULTRA is available in multi-serve cartons (MSRP: $4.99 / 59-oz. carton) in the refrigerated section at grocery stores nationwide. To find out where Silk ULTRA is available near you, visit Silk.com and follow @Silk on Twitter and Instagram.

About Silk®Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today we offer a broad portfolio of nutritious, great-tasting plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, dairy-free yogurt alternatives and culinary options. Silk's entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2014, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. Because we believe that nature shouldn't go thirsty, and neither should you. For more information, visit https://silk.com/about-us/sustainability/

About Danone North America Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation ®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia ®, DanActive ®, Danimals ®, Dannon ®, Good Plants ™, Horizon ® Organic, International Delight ®, Light + Fit ®, Oikos ®, Silk ®, So Delicious ® Dairy Free, STōK ™, Two Good ®, Vega ®, Wallaby ® Organic and YoCrunch ®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

