Silicone Resins Market By Type, Application, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

The global silicone resins market is estimated to be USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth is due to the growing demand industrial, construction and automobile and other applications throughout the world. The silicone resins are widely used for paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants and elastomers applications. The increasing demand from industrial segments, automotive & transportation and building & construction is boosting the demand for silicone resins.

Methyl Silicone Resins is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the silicone resins market during the forecast period

Methyl Silicone Resins is the fastest-growing type segment in the silicone resins market. Methyl Silicone Resins are widely used in topcoats to provide protection to the surface exposed to weather and high temperature. It accounted for a share of about 42.4% of the silicone resins market, in terms of value, in 2020.

Elastomers is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the silicone resins market during the forecast period

Elastomers is the fastest-growing application segment in the silicone resins market. Rising number of automotive & sealants, building & construction and industrial end-use industries will drive the demand for silicone resins in the insulating glass application. It accounted for a share of about 40.4% of the silicone resins market, in terms of value, in 2020.

Industrial is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use in the silicone resins market during the forecast period

Industrial is the fastest-growing curing type segment in the silicone resins market. The growth in this segment is attributed to increased use of silicone resins in various applications, such as paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants and elastomers, among others. It accounted for a share of about 20.4% of the silicone resins market, in terms of value, in 2020.

APAC is the largest market for silicone resins

APAC is the largest and market of silicone resins, with China being the major emerging market. APAC accounted for the largest share of the silicone resins market in 2020. The market in the region is growing because of increased foreign investments because of cheap labor and availability of raw materials. The growing demand from automobile industry, government proposals to improve manufacturing and rising capital intensive construction, coupled with the increase in demand from industrial, automotive & transportation and building & construction end-uses. It accounted for a share of about 52.3% of the silicone resins market, in terms of value, in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Silicone Resin Market4.2 Silicone Resin Market, by Region4.3 APAC: Silicone Resin Market, by Country and End-use Industry4.4 Silicone Resin Market: by Major Countries

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Range of Properties Catering to Specific End-uses5.3.1.2 Increasing Demand in Paints & Coatings Industry5.3.1.3 Wide Use in Electronics & Electrical Industry5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations to Hinder Market Growth5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Increasing Use of Hybrid Resins in Reinforcements5.3.3.2 Technological Advancements Help Overcome Integration Challenges5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 New Emission Goals of US and Canada to Affect Demand5.3.4.2 Health and Safety Issues5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 YC & YCC Shift5.7 Ecosystem Map5.8 Regulatory Analysis5.9 Trade Analysis5.10 COVID-19 Impact5.11 Technology Analysis5.12 Case Study5.13 Pricing Analysis5.14 Scenario Analysis5.15 Range Scenarios of Silicone Resin Market5.15.1 Optimistic Scenario5.15.2 Pessimistic Scenario5.15.3 Realistic Scenario5.16 Patent Analysis

6 Silicone Resin Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Methyl Silicone Resins6.2.1 Wide Use due to Excellent Thermal Stability Property6.3 Methyl Phenyl Silicone Resins6.3.1 Increasing Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry to Boost Market6.4 Others6.4.1 Multiple Applications of Modified Silicone Resins

7 Silicone Resin Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Paints & Coatings7.2.1 Versatility of Silicone Resins to Boost Market7.3 Adhesives & Sealants7.3.1 Rising Demands in Building & Construction Industry Affects Market Positively7.4 Elastomers7.4.1 Increasing Use in Electrical & Electronics Products Expected to Drive Demand7.5 Others7.5.1 Wide Use in Household Appliances, Plant Equipment, Flame Retardants and Electrical Insulation

8 Silicone Resin Market, by End-use Industry8.1 Introduction8.2 Automotive & Transportation8.2.1 Increasing Use of Silicone Resins in Automobiles Expected to Drive Market8.3 Building & Construction8.3.1 Growing Demand for Surface Treatment and Waterproofing Applications8.4 Electrical & Electronics8.4.1 Multiple Applications of Silicone Resins in Electrical & Electronics Products to Boost Market8.5 Healthcare8.5.1 Growing Use of Silicone Resins in Medical Devices and Implants to Boost Market8.6 Industrial8.6.1 Increasing Use of Silicone Resins as Binders in Industrial Coatings to Boost Market8.7 Others8.7.1 Rising Use in Personal Care and Textile Industries to Push Market

9 Silicone Resin Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.1.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Silicone Resin Manufacturers10.2 Market Ranking10.2.1 The Dow Chemical Company10.2.2 Evonik Industries AG10.2.3 Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co. Ltd.10.2.4 Kaneka Corporation10.2.5 Wacker Chemie AG10.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players10.4 Market Share Analysis10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping10.5.1 Star10.5.2 Emerging Leader10.5.3 Pervasive10.5.4 Participant10.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)10.6.1 Progressive Companies10.6.2 Responsive Companies10.6.3 Starting Blocks10.6.4 Dynamic Companies10.7 Market Evaluation Framework10.8 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles11.1 Major Players11.1.1 Wacker Chemie AG11.1.1.1 Business Overview11.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered11.1.1.3 Recent Developments11.1.1.4 Analyst's View11.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win11.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices11.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.1.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.11.1.2.1 Business Overview11.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered11.1.2.3 Recent Developments11.1.2.4 Recent Developments11.1.2.5 Analyst's View11.1.2.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win11.1.2.5.2 Strategic Choices11.1.2.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.1.3 Elkem ASA11.1.3.1 Business Overview11.1.3.2 Products Offered11.1.3.3 Recent Developments11.1.3.4 Recent Developments11.1.3.5 Analyst's View11.1.3.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win11.1.3.5.2 Strategic Choices11.1.3.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.1.4 The Dow Chemical Company11.1.4.1 Business Overview11.1.4.2 Products Offered11.1.4.3 Recent Developments11.1.4.4 Recent Developments11.1.4.5 Analyst's View11.1.4.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win11.1.4.5.2 Strategic Choices11.1.4.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.1.5 Momentive11.1.5.1 Business and Financial Overview11.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered11.1.5.3 Recent Developments11.1.5.4 Recent Developments11.1.5.5 Analyst's View11.1.5.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win11.1.5.5.2 Strategic Choices11.1.5.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats11.1.6 KCC Corporation11.1.6.1 Business Overview11.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered11.1.6.3 Recent Developments11.1.6.4 Recent Developments11.1.6.5 Analyst's View11.1.6.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win11.1.7 Evonik Industries AG11.1.7.1 Business Overview11.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered11.1.7.3 Recent Developments11.1.7.4 Recent Developments11.1.7.5 Analyst's View11.1.7.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win11.1.8 Kaneka Corporation11.1.8.1 Business Overview11.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered11.1.8.3 Recent Developments11.1.8.4 Analyst's View11.1.9 Innospec Inc.11.1.9.1 Business Overview11.1.9.2 Products Offered11.1.9.3 Recent Developments11.1.9.4 Analyst's View 11.1.10 Zhejiang Runhe Silicone New Materials Co. Ltd.11.1.10.1 Business Overview11.1.10.2 Products Offered11.1.10.3 Recent Developments11.1.10.4 Analyst's View11.2 Other Players11.2.1 Siltech Corporation11.2.2 CHT Group11.2.3 Power Chemical Corporation11.2.4 Advanced Polymer, Inc.11.2.5 Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.11.2.6 Sivance LLC11.2.7 Genesee Polymers Corporation11.2.8 Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.11.2.9 AB Specialty Silicones 11.2.10 Shenzhen Anpin Silicone Material Co. Ltd. 11.2.11 Anhui Feidian Advanced Materials Co. Ltd. 11.2.12 Supreme Silicones 11.2.13 Iota Silicone Oil ( Anhui) Co. Ltd 11.2.14 KIP Chemicals Co. Ltd. 11.2.15 Tangshan Sunfar New Materials Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

