Silicon Valley Travel Blockchain Startup Files CO2 & Flight Safety Patents

travelbloc.ai™ is reinventing travel solutions for today's tech savvy traveler, leveraging AI & Blockchain based innovation that will disrupt status quo and improve the traveler experience.

A green SaaS travel marketplace that brings buyers and suppliers together using SMART contracts, eliminating the cost of distribution, adding value using the SMART profiles.

Reducing the cost of distribution is key for both buyers and suppliers seeking to maximize revenues and increase traveler value. Steve Sedgwick Co-Founder of the travelBloc.ai stated , "using AWS Cloud and Ethereum based Blockchain technologies eliminates the cost of the infrastructure required to create the NextGen distribution and procurement models ."

Status quo processing, procurement, distribution, built around legacy distribution systems & intermediaries is no longer fiscally responsible Sedgwick said. The Travel & Hospitality industry continues to absorb billions in long term debt that is not sustainable.

Many Travel & Hospitality suppliers are looking for alternate distribution channels, free of commissions, overrides, and distribution fees and driving initiatives that can decrease costs and add value to their best customers.

SafeIQ (patent pending) searches for flights for the safest seat on the aircraft (according to CDC health guidelines) based on the SMART profile integration, flight search will notify a traveler up to 3 hours prior to departure on Safe flight options.

Pollution IQ (patent pending) measures company and individual CO2 emissions and provides dashboard, analytics and predictive models. SMART contracts are used to allow companies to offset their usage by agreeing to plant trees based on calculations of their CO2 footprint.

Many companies will opt in to publicize their green travel initiatives, have their data measured and published. The data indicator is helpful for employee recruiting, customer goodwill, and potential Federal Tax credits.

About travelBloc.ai travelbloc.ai™ is re-inventing the way travel should be done. 40 years of status quo processing, procurement, distribution, and analytics built around legacy processes. travelbloc.ai™ knew something had to change. COVID-19 allowed us to take a step back and reimagine how travel should be done in a safe and cost-effective way.

The Company strives to focus on high ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) rating by focusing on our business operations. We want to be delivering happiness to our employees and customers with a key focus on reducing our carbon footprint.

