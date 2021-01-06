Silicon Valley's Grand Hotel Sunnyvale Announces $25 Million Dollar Addition

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Hotel Sunnyvale, Silicon Valley's #1 boutique hotel on TripAdvisor, announces its upcoming $25 million dollar annex will be completed June 1, 2021. A 60,000 sq. ft. addition will span 4 floors with 51 new rooms, two state-of-the-art meeting spaces, and a new gym. In total, the hotel will offer 155 rooms and private villas, three indoor meeting spaces that can accommodate up to 80, an outdoor events space for up to 150, outdoor heated pool, and more for business and leisure travelers to Silicon Valley. The hotel is ADA compliant and pet-friendly. Use of the luxury house car, complimentary continental breakfast in room, daily happy hour from California's local boutique wineries, 24-hr room service, and more are also offered for guests.

The Grand Hotel Sunnyvale, and sister property, The Cupertino Hotel, are under the direction of Area Hotel General Manager Claudio Bono. Bono was recently recognized as a top nominee for California Hotel and Lodging Association's Outstanding General Manager of the Year 2020 award. "We are incredibly proud of what the hotel has provided for the local community since opening in 2000. And, maybe even more so, for our essential workers and others displaced by COVID-19 within the last year," said Bono . "Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, The Grand Hotel has provided safe housing for healthcare workers from local medical institutions, such as Kaiser and El Camino, as well as California residents affected by the state's wildfire crisis," he continued. "We're forging forward with the hotel construction in acknowledgment that travel will emerge stronger on the other side of this global pandemic." A former recipient of the community-lauded CREST Award, "Cupertino Recognizes Extra Steps Taken," Bono is President Elect for the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce/Silicon Valley.

The new Deluxe Rooms include queen or king-sized beds, floor to ceiling windows, and full-size bathrooms with granite counter tops, dual vanity mirrors, and Jacuzzi tub. Additionally, the rooms are fully equipped with state-of-the-art amenities such as LCD TV, iHome docking station, mini-fridge, plush robes, and 110 mbps Wi-Fi. The property's 30 private villas are spacious 1-bedroom suites with 800 sq. ft. private terraces, fireplace, and full kitchen, efficient for extended stays. Recognizing the need for touchless amenities, ALEXA is also installed to allow guests to call for room service or set a wake-up call. Contactless check-in is provided.

The new 600 sq. ft. and 500 sq. ft. meeting spaces will be available for corporate meetings, business events and special occasions. The tech-savvy rooms can host 40 at round tables, 30 in a "U" set-up and up to 80 in a theatre or reception-like arrangement. Outdoor spaces for meetings, weddings, and other events are offered as well. Contracts will be available from June 2021 onward.

The Grand Hotel is currently open for essential stays only, following the California Travel Advisory For Non-Essential Travel. It operates in accordance with CDC and US Department of Health guidelines. Full covid protocols can be found here: https://www.svgrandhotel.com/cleaning-protocols/ .

Nightly rates for June 2021 start at $219 USD. For more information and reservations, please visit https://www.svgrandhotel.com .

SOURCE The Grand Hotel