Silicon Review Magazine Names Canon One Of The 50 Smartest Companies Of The Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) today announced that for the third time, "The Silicon Review" magazine has recognized Canon as one of the 50 Smartest Companies of the Year.

One reason the publication selected Canon is because of the company's flexibility in leveraging its people, process, technology, and data resources to enable clients to improve their business operations in ways that are sustainable over the long term. The publication also stated that, "What makes Canon different is that it can tailor how it deploys these resources according to client needs: onsite at the client's location as well as offsite and/or offshore at Canon Business Processing Centers."

In its profile article on Canon, "The Silicon Review" noted that earlier this year Canon was named a Global 100 Outsourcing Leader by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®) for the fifteenth straight year. The article also points out that the company earned additional IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 recognition by being acknowledged with top honors in four special recognition categories. One of these included, most notably, the "Programs for Innovation" category. It recognizes a company's ability to implement specific programs and resulting outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers.

One such advanced program is Canon's robotic process automation (RPA) solution. Canon's customized RPA services are designed to transform workflows and achieve significant performance improvements. By combining human ingenuity with the power of today's most advanced software robots, Canon enables them to work together intelligently. The goal is to automate routine business processes so that employees can devote more time to serving customers and other higher-value work.

About Canon Business Process ServicesCanon helps clients enable business agility, digital transformation and lead an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the U.S. and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader in 2021 by IAOP for the fifteenth straight year. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

