Silicon Labs' Unify SDK Delivers A Breakthrough In IoT Wireless Connectivity With "Design Once; Support All" Capability

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (SLAB) - Get Silicon Laboratories Inc. Report, a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced its Unify Software Development Kit (SDK), which provides the common building blocks for connectivity across IoT ecosystems. IoT cloud and platform developers will now be able to design world-class capabilities into their devices and gateways with full confidence that those products will interoperate across current and emerging wireless protocols. The Unify SDK will offer ready-made protocol-specific translations for Z-Wave and Zigbee (available today) with plans for Bluetooth, Thread, OpenSync and Matter, dramatically simplifying IoT wireless network interoperability and supporting companies as they scale smart home, city, building and industry ecosystems.

"Silicon Labs' Unify SDK brings the industry one step closer to a world where all IoT wireless devices work together easily across industries and in the home," said Matt Johnson, president, Silicon Labs. "With its 'design once; support all' capability, the Unify SDK accelerates time-to-market, streamlines maintenance and future-proofs investments by simplifying the process for updates. For the first time, IoT providers will be able to develop and maintain a single software code base for IoT devices, including gateways, and easily add wireless protocol support when desired."

Protocol Interoperability and Matter Enablement

Silicon Labs' Unify SDK arrives as the IoT market experiences explosive growth, while grappling with a wide array of wireless protocols and more than 600 IoT platforms worldwide. The IoT industry is poised to approve Matter, an industry-unifying connectivity standard. In anticipation, IoT developers can use the Unify SDK to continue to advance their products and platforms, and upon the standard's approval, easily enable cross-platform wireless communication with Matter devices. For example, a Zigbee-based smart speaker could perform a Unify SDK software upgrade to enable Matter, then run both protocols simultaneously, preserving existing investments and allowing for new wireless technologies. Matter is backed by Apple, Amazon, Comcast, Google, Schneider Electric and numerous other ecosystem players. The Unify SDK will help accelerate industry adoption of Matter and the subsequent scaling of IoT platforms to communicate across ecosystems and wireless protocols.

More than 15 million IoT gateway products developed using Silicon Labs' Series 1 and Series 2 wireless solutions, which are at the core of the new Unify SDK, will be Matter-compatible once it is approved for market availability. Similarly, companies can choose to develop IoT products using the Silicon Labs Unify SDK for existing wireless protocols, including Zigbee and Z-Wave, and later leverage Unify SDK to easily activate Matter network communication on their product portfolios when the timing is right.

"The complexity of developing products for wireless connectivity may be reaching its peak. With Matter edging closer to market availability and wireless development tools becoming more protocol-neutral, we're entering an era of simplified wireless development," says Lee Ratliff, senior principal analyst, IoT and connectivity with Omdia. "The demand for connectivity across a wide spectrum of sectors continues to escalate rapidly. As IoT technology solutions advance, the burden on developers will decrease, and we can expect to see even better performing, more intelligent applications in the future."

Simpler, Faster Development Saves Time and Money

Silicon Labs Unify SDK simplifies and speeds development by providing a common, well-defined data model API and status definitions for commonly used IoT services, such as adding, updating and removing a device. The protocol drivers translate the common IoT services into protocol-specific formats, such as Zigbee and Z-Wave. Unify SDK eases interoperability between wireless IoT protocols by delivering a modular and extensible set of software components provided as source code. A wide range of IoT applications stand to benefit from Unify SDK including gateways, wireless access points, hubs, bridges and host processor-based end products (e.g., smart speakers, thermostats, smoke alarms and cameras). Using Silicon Labs Unify SDK, IoT developers can focus on their core applications and get their products to market faster and more economically.

Availability

Unify SDK for Z-Wave and Zigbee is available today. Bluetooth, Thread, Matter and more protocols will be added to Unify SDK throughout 2022. The downloads are currently available through GitHub. For additional information, visit https://www.silabs.com/developers/unify-sdk.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (SLAB) - Get Silicon Laboratories Inc. Report is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-unify-sdk-delivers-a-breakthrough-in-iot-wireless-connectivity-with-design-once-support-all-capability-301375951.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs