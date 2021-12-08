Silicon Labs To Present At The Barclays Global Technology, Media And Telecommunications Conference Today

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (SLAB) - Get Silicon Laboratories Inc. Report, a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, announced that the company will participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, December 8, 2021. John Hollister, CFO, will be participating in a fireside chat at 9:55 a.m. Central Time and will host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (SLAB) - Get Silicon Laboratories Inc. Report is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home, and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

