Silicon Labs' 2020 Annual Report To Shareholders And 2021 Proxy Statement Available Online

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (SLAB) - Get Report, a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today posted its 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2021 Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, on the Investor Relations page of the company website. Shareholders may also request hard copies of the reports by calling 866-648-8133, or by emailing paper@investorelections.com.

