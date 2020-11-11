Silfab Solar Modules Surpass Industry's Most Rigorous Backsheet Durability Test

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV module manufacturer, has excelled in the industry's most rigorous test for backsheet durability - once again reaffirming the company's superior manufacturing process. Results from PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) that subjected "real-world" stress tests on Silfab MWT modules showed no failures nor any evidence that the company's backsheets - one of the most essential components of a solar module - would degrade over Silfab's warranty period.

"We conduct backsheet durability testing as part of PVEL's Product Qualification Program in order to help PV module buyers and investors avoid the financial consequences of backsheet failure," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business, PV Evolution Labs. "Congratulations to Silfab Solar on the strong performance of their backsheets in our highly demanding test."

The backsheet durability sequence conducted by PVEL is considered by industry experts to be the most stringent standard for stress testing used to evaluate whether backsheets in solar modules will continue to electrically insulate and protect the internal components over their expected lifetime of 25-plus years. Silfab Solar, which backs its products with one of the longest and most-trusted warranty programs in the industry, credits these superior test results to its use of high-quality materials and strict quality-control standards applied during the manufacturing process.

"This recent PVEL test affirms Silfab's position as the world's leader in innovation and manufacturing excellence. For nearly four decades, we have consistently delivered products that lead the solar industry in reliability and performance," said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO. "Silfab has earned the trust of solar companies across North America and other parts of the globe through exceptional customer service and supplying products that exceed the industry's gold standard for durability and performance."

The backsheet test applies to the Silfab Solar conventional 60-cell, 120-cell, and 72-cell modules as well as its SIL BL (back-contact, metal wrap-through-MWT) module, all of which provide maximum power density and long-term reliability backed by one of the most trusted warranty programs in the industry. The PVEL test subjects modules to a range of environmental conditions that mimic a 25-year lifespan for rooftop installations.

Silfab has been perfecting PV module technology and manufacturing processes for more than 35 years. In addition to this recent backsheet durability test, Silfab earned " Top Performer" rating in all four categories which appeared on the 2020 PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard.

Operating some of the largest highly automated manufacturing plants in North America, Silfab has perfected production methods and secured exclusive agreements with innovators to deliver the most reliable modules on the market. Its current line of mass-production metal wrap-through (MWT) back-contact modules came as the result of a strategic alliance with DSM. Silfab utilizes high-efficiency back-contact solar cells with an integrated conductive backsheet developed by DSM to optimize cell and module power output by reducing front shading and minimizing the charge transfer resistance.

About Silfab SolarSilfab Solar is the North American manufacturing leader in the design and development of ultra-high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 35 years of solar experience and operates from Bellingham, Washington (USA) and Toronto, Canada. The combined 158,000 sq. ft. facilities feature multiple automated ISO 9001-2015 quality certified production lines utilizing just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market. www.silfabsolar.com

