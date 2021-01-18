Silexica Announces New Distribution Partnership With Jingwei HiRain Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silexica (Silexica.com) today announced a new distribution partnership with Beijing Jingwei HiRain Technologies Co., Inc., a leading Tier 1 solution provider for the automotive market in China, headquartered in Beijing, to extend the distribution channels of SLX FPGA. Using the SLX FPGA tool, Silexica is committed to accelerate the journey from C/C++ to FPGA and ASIC.

"We are excited about the partnership between Silexica and Jingwei HiRain Technologies as this aligns with our growth initiatives in creating global availability and local support for our customers," said Greg Cole, Director of Worldwide Sales at Silexica. "With Jingwei HiRain Technologies' in-depth knowledge of EDA tools and strong local presence in China, it creates an opportune moment for us to deliver the best solution to customers and accelerate the journey from C/C++ to application-specific hardware."

Effective today, the agreement entitles Jingwei HiRain Technologies the rights to distribute Silexica's SLX FPGA in the Chinese market. Through Jingwei HiRain Technologies network and extensive sales channels in the country, Silexica will be able to strengthen its presence and customer support in China. The agreement further iterates both companies' willingness to drive growth and build relationships with customers in the Chinese market.

"At Jingwei HiRain Technologies, we are continuously evolving and developing new solutions to enhance customers' processes and success," said Yingcun Ji, CEO of Jingwei HiRain Technologies. "With Silexica's SLX we found an innovative and unique technology that perfectly complements our growing portfolio and supports our customers to convert C/C++ code into an FPGA much faster and with better performance."

Jingwei HiRain Technologies and Silexica are working together to drive next-generation automotive solutions using Xilinx silicon. Xilinx, Inc., is the worldwide leading supplier of programmable logic devices for the automotive market with a proven track record of solutions targeted for infotainment, driver assistance, and driver information systems.

"The automotive market in China is growing rapidly with the push to autonomous driving and electrification at the forefront of growth," said Willard Tu, senior director of the automotive business unit at Xilinx. "Jingwei HiRain Technologies' technical expertise combined with Silexica's tool suite will further drive adoption of Xilinx's automotive silicon solutions in China."

Overcome High-Level Synthesis Challenges with SLX FPGA

Adopting a high-level synthesis (HLS) methodology presents challenges that must be considered and overcome during the design process. SLX FPGA tackles the challenges associated with the HLS design flow, including non-synthesizable C/C++ code, non-hardware aware C/C++ code, detection of application parallelism, and pragma insertion location to help engineers prepare and optimize their C/C++ application code for HLS.

About Silexica

Silexica provides software development tools reducing time-to-market of innovative software IP and intelligent products. Enabled by deep software analysis, heterogeneous hardware awareness, and quick design space exploration, the SLX programming tools accelerate the journey from software to application-specific hardware systems, democratizing accelerated computing.

Founded in 2014, Silexica is headquartered in Germany with offices in the US and Japan. It serves innovative companies in the automotive, robotics, wireless communications, aerospace, and financial industries and has received $28M in funding from international investors. For more information, visit www.silexica.com.

About Jingwei HiRain Technologies

Since its founding in 2003, Jingwei HiRain Technologies has grown to become a leading supplier for automotive electronic products, project consulting & engineering, development tools and operational services. The company is headquartered in Beijing with global offices/operations including China ( Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Changchun, Wuhan, Chongqing, Nantong), North American ( Detroit), and Europe ( Munich).Jingwei HiRain Technologies is guided by the principles of delivering exceptional customer value, high-quality products, and superior customer service. The company is driven by a very talented team - 54% of whom hold either Doctorate or Masters Degrees in engineering or business. Together, we have created a corporate culture which strongly encourages cooperation and communication while advocating creativity and innovation through scientific enquiry. For more information, visit http://www.hirain.com.

