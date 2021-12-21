Sila Acquires Adam Mechanical Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing- Expands HVAC Platform In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC has acquired Adam Mechanical Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing, increasing its reach of home comfort services and strengthening its presence in the Greater Philadelphia market.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC has acquired Adam Mechanical Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing, increasing its reach of home comfort services and strengthening its presence in the Greater Philadelphia market. Based in Haverford, PA and established in 2002, Adam Mechanical specializes in the installation and service of HVAC and plumbing systems for residential customers.

"Adam Mechanical is a remarkable fit for us in the Philadelphia region. For nearly twenty years they've established a first class reputation amongst their customers and built a business that will contribute strongly to our growth strategy," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC. "Adam Mechanical's award-winning service and robust presence in the Main Line will effectively complement the existing Sila family of companies in the Greater Philadelphia region and we are proud to have these great colleagues on the Sila team."

About Adam Mechanical Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing

Adam Mechanical was founded in 2002 by brothers Zack and Seth Samuel to build on their 20+ years of experience in the HVAC industry. Since its establishment, Adam Mechanical has delivered on its commitment to providing award-winning HVAC and plumbing service with a complete customer satisfaction guarantee. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit adammechanical.com.

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 10 brands across 13 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services offer a wide range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality - delivering distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services to customers for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.sila.com.

