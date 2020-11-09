Sika Corporation Releases Sika® Injection-310 US

LYNDHURST, N.J., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sika® Injection-310 US is a 1-component, powder-based polyacrylic injection resin for use in waterproofing repair. The all in one, ready to use powder, only requires mixing with water. After the addition of water, the chemical reaction is activated producing a very low viscosity resin which cures to form a tough-elastic gel.

Advantages of Sika® Injection-310 US include:

1-part, all-in-one product

Activation by just adding water

Easy to mix compared to multicomponent resins

Reduced risk of incorrect component proportioning

Easy to apply with 1-component pump

Very low viscosity

Equipment easy to clean, only water required

When cured, insoluble in water and hydrocarbons

"Sika® Injection-310 US is an innovative injection material that sets a new standard in post-applied waterproofing applications," says Ryan Fisher, Vice President of Waterproofing for Sika Corporation. "This is the first powder-based 1-component acrylate waterproofing injection resin in the market, and it will greatly simplify material handling and use for applicators."

Sika® Injection-310 US applications include:

Repair by injection of damaged waterproofing membranes (single and double layer system)

Sealing of construction joints via injection hoses, I.e. SikaFuko® System

Injection of construction and movement expansion joints

Injection repair of horizontal, vertical and overhead static/active cracks

Sika® Injection-310 US represents a user-friendly injection material that simplifies material preparation resulting in a highly reliable waterproofing injection system. As Sika® Injection-310 US comprises all components for a reliable cure in one part, the risk of injecting wrongly mixed and unreactive chemicals is eliminated.

For more information on this new product, where to purchase, and our full line of waterproofing products including, membranes, waterstops, sealants and other injection materials, please visit usa.sika.com.

Media Contact: Amanda HannekeDigital Marketing Coordinator314-677-4998| hanneke.amanda@us.sika.com

About Sika Corporation Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Sika employs more than 25,000 people globally with more than 2,000 employees in the United States.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sika-corporation-releases-sika-injection-310-us-301168784.html

SOURCE Sika