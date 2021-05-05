SIIA Announces Business Technology Finalists For 2021 CODiE Awards

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) announces the 153 business technology finalists for the 36th annual CODiE Awards. These finalists represent the most innovative and impactful applications and products from software developers, content, media, and related technologies.

The 2021 CODiE Awards feature 43 business technology categories, several of which are new or updated to reflect the latest industry trends.

"The 2021 CODiE Award finalists continued to innovate, pivot and grow to develop truly remarkable products throughout an historically challenging year. These finalists maintain the vital legacy of the CODIEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's finalists on this well deserved recognition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration June 22, 2021.

Details on the finalist products are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists

2021 CODiE AWARDS BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY FINALISTS

Best (Virtual) Event Technology Solution- EventsAIR with OnAIR, Centium Software- Match Insights & Open Questions with Watson, IBM Corporation

Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution- Smart Automatic Renewal Service, Digital River, Inc.- Engati, Engati Inc.- Legion WFM, Legion Technologies- LivePerson's AI-powered Conversational Cloud, LivePerson, Inc.- PreView, Realeyes- Reflektion Customer Engagement Platform, Reflektion, Inc.- SupportLogic SX Platform, SupportLogic

Best Artificial Intelligence Solution in Healthcare- EyeOn by EyeTech Digital Systems, EyeTech Digital Systems- DrAid, VinBrain LLC

Best Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content Solution- Topic Engagement Service, A Data Pro Ltd.- Dais, BCG GAMMA- accessibilityInsight™, codemantra U.S. LLC- R elevancy Artificial Intelligence in Distributed Commerce, Rokt

Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution- Gale Analytics, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning- GoodData.UI, GoodData- OmniSci 5.0, OmniSci- ETD Dashboard, ProQuest

Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution- BI PRO, Boardroom Insiders- Nexis, LexisNexis / RELX Group- ETD Dashboard, ProQuest- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, U.S. COVID-19 Resources, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US

Best Business Intelligence Solution- Clarabridge Customer Experience Management (CEM) Platform, Clarabridge, Inc.- Marketing Catalyst by BCG, DigitalBCG- Pricing Catalyst by BCG, DigitalBCG- Integrated Fresh, Information Resources, Inc.- TeamMate+, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

Best Compliance Solution- BigID Data Intelligence Platform, BigID- PharmaPendium Drug Drug Interaction Risk Calculator, Elsevier Inc.- OneTrust, OneTrust- Sovos Continuous Transaction Control Compliance, Sovos Compliance- CCH Axcess™ Knowledge Coach, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

Best Content Management Platform- Brightspot Content Business Platform, Brightspot- ExpertFile, ExpertFile Inc.- Widen Collective®, Widen

Best Content Search & Discovery Solution- Nexis Newsdesk, LexisNexis / RELX Group- Practical Guidance for Market Trends and Standards, LexisNexis Group

Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution- Accenture Future Talent Platform, Accenture- CapsimInbox Authoring Platform, Capsim Management Simulations Inc- CFA Institute Learning Ecosystem, CFA Institute- The Generator Course Authoring Technology, Global eTraining- MobyMax - Best Corporate/Enterprise Learning Solution, MobyMax

Best CRM Solution- Accenture Software for Consumer Goods (ASCG) Retail Execution (RE), Accenture- AppFolio Investment Management, AppFolio

Best Customer Data Platform (CDP)- Amperity 3.0 Platform, Amperity- Treasure Data with Treasure Boxes 2.0, ARM Treasure Data- BlueConic, BlueConic- Medallia Strikedeck, Medallia, Strikedeck- Omeda's Customer Data Platform (CDP), Omeda- Tealium AudienceStream CDP, Tealium, Inc.

Best Customer Service Solution- Conversational Support, Intercom- L ivePerson's AI-powered Conversational Cloud transforms brand-consumer engagement with real-time intent detection, responses, and analytics, LivePerson, Inc.- SupportLogic SX Platform, SupportLogic- Wix Answers, Wix Answers

Best Customer Success Management Solution- ChurnZero, ChurnZero- Medallia Strikedeck, Medallia, Strikedeck

Best Customer Training Learning Management System- Adobe Captivate Prime, Adobe Systems, Inc.- Brightspace, D2L- Thought Industries platform, Thought Industries

Best Data Tools & Platforms- Aparavi, Aparavi- InsightEdge, GigaSpaces Technologies- Data Navigation System, Promethium- Kluwer Competition Law, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US

Best DevOps Tool - Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform, Cyara- Fauna, Fauna- Rollbar, Rollbar- Transposit, Transposit

Best Digital Process Automation Solution- Blueprint Enterprise Automation Suite, Blueprint Systems- Intelligent Integration Platform, SnapLogic- Tonkean's Adaptive Business Operations platform, Tonkean

Best eCommerce Conversion Solution- Conversions by FullStory, FullStory- Reflektion Customer Engagement Platform, Reflektion, Inc.- ResponseCRM Solution, ResponseCRM- NetworkVu, Ware2Go

Best Emerging Technology- Illustrator on the iPad, Adobe Systems, Inc.- CapsimInbox Authoring Platform, Capsim Management Simulations Inc- Google Maps Live View, Google, Inc.- Lexis+, LexisNexis / RELX Group- Quarkus, Red Hat, Inc.- ShoppingGives, ShoppingGives- Onvio Firm Management, Thomson Reuters

Best ERP Solution- Acumatica Cloud ERP, Acumatica- The Fairmarkit intelligent sourcing platform, Fairmarkit- Versa Cloud ERP (Standard Edition), Versa Cloud ERP Inc

Best Financial Management Solution- Allocadia Marketing Performance Management Platform, Allocadia- Anaplan, Anaplan- Workday Accounting Center, Workday

Best FinTech Solution- Application Compliance Manager, Calero-MDSL, Calero-MDSL- Datasite®, Datasite- LeaseQuery, LeaseQuery LLC- Nexo Wallet, Nexo

Best Healthcare Technology Solution- Cloudticity Healthcare DataHub, Cloudticity- Studycast, Core Sound Imaging, Inc.- PatientPass, Elsevier Inc.- Forcura Workflow, Forcura- iOrder, iPro Healthcare- DrAid, VinBrain LLC

Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution- CloudPay NOW, CloudPay- pandoIQ, PandoLogic- Talent Experience Management, Phenom People- Wand VMS, PRO Unlimited

Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution- Identity Access Management Solutions for LexisNexis Risk Solutions: ID Compass Platform, LexisNexis Risk Solutions- LastPass Business, LogMeIn Inc.- TCS' OneTCSOneSecurity solution, Tata Consultancy Services

Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)- Accenture Adaptive Platform, Accenture- Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services(IICS), Informatica- Red Hat Integration, Red Hat, Inc.- Intelligent Integration Platform, SnapLogic

Best IT Management Solution- Auvik, Auvik Networks- BigPanda, BigPanda- CloudBolt V9.4, CloudBolt Software- Veeam Availability Suite v10, Veeam Software

Best Legal Solution- Cheetah for Corporate Counsel, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US- Kluwer Arbitration Practice Plus, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US- Kluwer Competition Law, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US- InView, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, the Netherlands

Best Marketing Solution- ActiveCampaign Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform, ActiveCampaign- Treasure Data with Treasure Boxes 2.0, ARM Treasure Data- Crystal, BCG GAMMA- DeepIntent Healthcare Marketing Platform, DeepIntent- True Influence Marketing Cloud, True Influence

Best Payments Solution- Avangate Monetization Platform, 2Checkout- CloudPay NOW, CloudPay- Galileo Instant, Galileo Financial Technologies- Toast Go® 2 and Toast Order & Pay®, Toast

Best Platform as a Service- Accenture Reach Platform, Accenture- myProductPlatform, Accenture- Dais, BCG GAMMA- InVision Enterprise, InVision App- OutSystems, OutSystems

Best Project Management Solution- Moovila, Moovila- PROJECT INSIGHT, Project Insight

Best Remote Working Solution- LexisNexis Digital Library, LexisNexis / RELX Group- Lucidspark, Lucid Software, Inc.- Onvio Firm Management, Thomson Reuters- CCH Axcess™ Client Collaboration, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution- 6sense, 6Sense- Company Surge® for HubSpot, Bombora- Invoca Signal Discovery, Invoca- Priority Engine, TechTarget

Best Sales Enablement Platform- Bigtincan Hub, bigtincan- Seismic, Seismic

Best Security Solution- PerimeterX Code Defender, PerimeterX- Webscale Cloud Security Suite, Webscale Networks

Best Subscription Billing Solution- Avangate Monetization Platform, 2Checkout- BillingCloud, BillingPlatform

Best Wellness Solution- BrightPlan Total Financial Wellness solution, BrightPlan- FinFit, FinFit- Fitbit, Guidance Solutions

Best Work Management Platform - Storybuilder, Everlaw- New Design System Manager, InVision App- PROJECT INSIGHT, Project Insight

About the SIIA CODiE™ AwardsThe SIIA CODiE Awards,sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase financial information, business, and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siia-announces-business-technology-finalists-for-2021-codie-awards-301284698.html

SOURCE SIIA