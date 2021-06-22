SIIA Announces 2021 CODiE™ Award Winners For Business Technology

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, today announced the 46 winners of the 2021 CODiE Awards in business technology. The winners were presented during a virtual awards celebration in light of COVID-19 concerns. The announcement drew a global audience with 43 business technology categories, including two new categories developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the nominated products were first reviewed by business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants, engineers and investors, whose evaluations determined the finalists. Then SIIA members voted on the finalist products, with the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners. Winners represent the most innovative and impactful products from technology developers and related technologies.

"The 2021 CODiE Award winners continued to innovate, pivot and grow to develop truly remarkable products during a historically challenging year. Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's finalists on this well deserved recognition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.

As lead sponsor and sole cloud provider of the 36th annual CODiE Awards, Amazon Web Services (AWS) provided AWS Promotional Credit to finalists and winners in four edtech categories with the goal of accelerating the digital transformation of education.

"The 2021 CODiE Award program recognizes companies who have created meaningful, innovative solutions to support education and business despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," says Alec Chalmers, Director, GovTech, EdTech, Learning Companies, AWS, Worldwide Public Sector. "Amazon Web Services (AWS) is proud to support these companies in their work to design and develop agile, scalable solutions that will adapt with the changing workplace environments."

2021 CODIE AWARD BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY WINNERS

Best (Virtual) Event Technology Solution Match Insights & Open Questions with Watson. IBM Corporation

Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution Engati, Engati Inc.

Best Artificial Intelligence Solution in Healthcare EyeOn, EyeTech Digital Systems

Best Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content SolutionaccessibilityInsight™, codemantra U.S. LLC

Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution OmniSci 5.0, OmniSci

Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution BI PRO, Boardroom Insiders Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, U.S. COVID-19 Resources, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US

Best Business Intelligence Solution Marketing Catalyst, BCG

Best Business Technology Pivot TCS Secure Borderless Workspaces™ Model, Tata Consultancy Services

Best Compliance Solution OneTrust, OneTrust

Best Content Management Platform ExpertFile, ExpertFile Inc.

Best Content Search & Discovery Solution Nexis Newsdesk, LexisNexis / RELX Group

Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution MobyMax, MobyMax

Best CRM Solution Accenture Software for Consumer Goods (ASCG) Retail Execution (RE), Accenture

Best Customer Data Platform (CDP) Amperity 3.0 Platform, Amperity Omeda's Customer Data Platform (CDP), Omeda

Best Customer Experience in Business Technology MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Customer Service Solution Wix Answers, Wix Answers

Best Customer Success Management Solution Medallia Strikedeck, Medallia, Strikedeck

Best Customer Training Learning Management System Thought Industries Platform, Thought Industries

Best Data Tools & Platforms InsightEdge, GigaSpaces Technologies

Best DevOps Tool Transposit, Transposit

Best Digital Process Automation Solution Intelligent Integration Platform, SnapLogic Tonkean's Adaptive Business Operations platform, Tonkean

Best eCommerce Conversion Solution Reflektion Customer Engagement Platform, Reflektion, Inc.

Best Emerging Technology ShoppingGives, ShoppingGives

Best ERP Solution Acumatica Cloud ERP, Acumatica

Best Financial Management Solution Workday Accounting Center, Workday

Best FinTech Solution Calero-MDSL's Index License Manager, Calero-MDSL

Best Healthcare Technology Solution Forcura Workflow, Forcura

Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution CloudPay NOW, CloudPay pandoIQ, PandoLogic

Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution LastPass Business, LogMeIn Inc.

Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Red Hat Integration, Red Hat, Inc.

Best IT Management Solution BigPanda, BigPanda

Best Legal Solution InView, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, the Netherlands

Best Marketing Solution ActiveCampaign Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform, ActiveCampaign

Best Payments Solution Galileo Instant, Galileo Financial Technologies

Best Platform as a Service myProductPlatform, Accenture

Best Project Management Solution Moovila, Moovila Lucidspark, Lucid Software, Inc.

Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution Priority Engine, TechTarget

Best Sales Enablement Platform Seismic, Seismic

Best Security Solution PerimeterX Code Defender, PerimeterX

Best Subscription Billing Solution Avangate Monetization Platform, 2Checkout

Best Wellness Solution Fitbit, Guidance Solutions

Best Work Management Platform Storybuilder, Everlaw

Best Overall Business Technology SolutionThe Best Overall Business Technology Solution was awarded to OneTrust, by OneTrust, which had the best scores from both rounds of judging of all of the products entered in the Business Technology categories.

Lifetime Achievement Award in Business TechnologyThe Lifetime Achievement Award, which celebrates individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to the education industry - and are renowned for their reputation, leadership, vision, mentorship, career success and philanthropy, was presented to Tien Tzuo.

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.archive.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners.

About the SIIA CODiE™ AwardsThe SIIA CODiE Awards, sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siia-announces-2021-codie-award-winners-for-business-technology-301317721.html

SOURCE SIIA