Signifier Medical Technologies Announces Award Of UK NHS Supply Chain Tender

BOSTON, and LONDON, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signifier Medical Technologies ("Signifier" or "the Company"), an innovator in the sleep disordered breathing market, is pleased to announce the successful award of the UK Non-invasive Ventilation, Sleep Therapy and Sleep Monitoring Tender, which will confirm Signifier as an approved supplier to the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

This contract award gives Signifier direct access to the NHS supply chain, including the relevant coding, inventory and ordering systems, to enter the important UK NHS market. Yasser Zayni, Signifier's Regulatory & Quality Director, was instrumental in the process and commented that " this award will help to accelerate patient access to our innovative technology across the UK."

eXciteOSA ® is the only clinically proven daytime intraoral neuromuscular stimulation device to improve the quality of sleep by reducing sleep apnea and snoring significantly when used for 20 minutes once a day for six weeks 1-4. The device has been designed to treat a wide range of patients with mild obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), in addition to primary snoring, by building endurance of the weak tongue and surrounding muscles known to be root causes of these conditions.

Signifier has also focused on digital OSA therapy interfaces for patients and clinicians. An intuitive app for use alongside the eXciteOSA device motivates a patient to achieve high treatment compliance and to monitor progress. In addition, therapy data is available on Signifier's clinician portal, enabling the medical community to monitor and track results.

With European CE Mark approval, the Company is planning for wider expansion to support the commercialization and reimbursement of eXciteOSA in the UK, Germany and other major European markets. The Company has also established its US office in Boston and is building commercial operations there ahead of the anticipated approval and launch of eXciteOSA in the important US market.

Akhil Tripathi, CEO of Signifier, commented: "The light touch nature of eXciteOSA and its digital user interface and companion app means that it is a product ideally suited to current times. The award of this NHS contract reflects the hard work and commitment of our employees and is an important pillar of our commercial launch strategy, which will focus on HCPs (Health Care Professionals). We have a unique product backed by excellent clinical data, which we believe can make a significant difference to the lives of many patients suffering from sleep disordered breathing conditions and we look forward to bringing this product to patients more widely."

About Signifier Medical TechnologiesSignifier Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and non-invasive solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing conditions and snoring.

Signifier's proprietary therapy eXciteOSA® is the first and only daytime genioglossal (tongue) muscle-neurostimulation technology for mild obstructive sleep apnea and snoring, supported by clinical data from prestigious and well-recognized universities and academic institutions, that provides a safe and effective treatment for its patients. 1-3

For more information, please visit www.signifiermedical.com.

About OSA and SnoringNearly 1 billion adults aged 30 to 69 years are estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) globally. There is a strong, clinically proven link between OSA and co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and strokes. Mild OSA affects over 110 million people in the US and 100 million people in Europe.

Obstructive sleep apnea is marked by the recurring collapse of the upper airways during sleep. The most common symptoms are restless sleep, snoring, tiredness during the day, decreased intellectual alertness, and personality alterations. Higher risks of cardiovascular diseases and increased mortality rates have been associated with OSA.

Standard therapy of all advanced levels of sleep apnea is with a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device. Many patients find this therapy invasive, and the long-term compliance of CPAP therapy is limited, so there is a clear demand for new forms of treatment.

