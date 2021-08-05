HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its second quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) - Get Report intends to announce its second quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in: 1-844-750-4866

International Dial-In: +1 412-317-5109

Conference call participants may also pre-register at:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158960/eb8f404130

Contact:

Vinnie Sinisi SVP Investor Relations & Treasury +1 330 665 6530 vincent.sinisi@signetjewelers.com

Colleen Rooney Chief Communications Officer +1 330 668 5932 colleen.rooney@signetjewelers.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signet-jewelers-announces-timing-of-fiscal-2022-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301348320.html

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.