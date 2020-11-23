Signature Consultants' Lydia Wilson Recognized In Global Power 150 - Women In Staffing List By Staffing Industry Analysts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Consultants, a leading IT and professional staffing, consulting, managed solutions and direct placement provider, is proud to announce that Lydia Wilson, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development, has been included in Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list. Now in its sixth year, the annual list recognizes women who stand out as leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace. This is Wilson's second time receiving this honor.

Passionate about the world of work, Wilson has spent the last two decades in employment, working in staffing, permanent search, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Vendor Management Systems (VMS). Her current role is to execute Signature Consultants' growth strategy built on a set of values - honesty, integrity, and treating everyone with respect - that is foundational to the success of the company and which directly aligns with her focus and personal values.

"We are thrilled to have Lydia recognized again on SIA's Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list, a recognition that is incredibly well-deserved and reflects her unwavering dedication to driving company and industry advancement through a value-based culture," said Dr. Jay Cohen, Founder and CEO, Signature Consultants. "Her fierce commitment to diversity, mentorship, advancement of women and purpose-led leadership continues to have a positive impact on our company, clients, consultants and communities."

The honorees on the Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list have helped shape a $498 billion global staffing industry by placing people in jobs while creating new models of work. The list includes a variety of leaders - from CEOs and entrepreneurs to division heads, technologists and attorneys.

"The Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing 2020 are redefining leadership in their decisions, their compassion and their service to their teams and communities," said Subadhra Sriram, Editor and Publisher, Media Products at SIA. "In a year rife with disruption and with ripple effects disproportionally impacting women and communities of color, this year's honorees are steadfast in their commitments to diversity and to building resilient and inclusive organizations as they take their businesses, and the ecosystem, forward."

