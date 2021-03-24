SignaPay, Ltd., Announces New Partnership With Valor PayTech

IRVING, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SignaPay, Ltd., a leading nationwide fintech company focused on superior ISO and merchant credit card processing support, is proud to announce a new partnership with Valor PayTech that brings their ISO Partners better equipment options for their merchants. Valor offers countertop, handheld and pin pad devices that are PayLo enabled and fully integrated with an omni-channel payment gateway and virtual terminal.

Valor hardware includes the VL 100 Countertop POS, VL 110 Handheld POS and VL 300 Pin Pad. The terminals feature a large 4 color touch screen with bult in LED flash light technology and come Ethernet, Wi-Fi and GPRS ready. With many merchants moving to contactless payments, the paperless receipt and contactless card/phone scanning options for these terminals is a no-brainer. Full transaction information display reinforces adherence to federal and state guidelines when PayLo technology is enabled. The Valor terminals are perfect for restaurants with PayLo-ready tip adjustments, smart tipping options, bill splitting and pay-at-the-table capability.

In addition to terminals, Valor offers a PayLo-ready virtual terminal that allows for multiple DBAs, merchant branding and automatic database building capabilities. Email auto-capture is stored for future marketing and auto-fil on recurring card information makes repeat payments a breeze. The virtual terminal is ideal for alternative and/or emergency processing needs and is automatically included with any Valor terminal orders for SignaPay Partners.

For merchants online shopping needs Valor also offers a gateway shopping card feature with omnichannel communication between POS, virtual terminal, eCommerce, mobile POS and Android POS. As with the virtual terminal, the gateway auto-creates a customer database for the merchant and can handle large multi-location merchants with custom integrations. Built into the gateway is real-time risk monitoring and integration with WooCommerce and Open Cart with SDK and APIs available, including APIs for recurring payments.

"We have an incredible range of value-added services and technology to offer our partners and merchants and as we continue to evolve our offerings, our partnership with Valor was a natural addition to our suite of offerings," said John Martillo, CEO of SignaPay, Ltd. "The focus of our technology-based development has always been 'Make it Easy' and the new Valor technology options are a great addition to our overall client experience.

About SignaPay LTD:

SignaPay founded in 2007, located in Irving, Texas, offers a complete menu of payment solutions for merchants including credit card and debit card processing, gateway integration, fraud prevention, customer loyalty, analytics software as well as equipment including mobile and point of sale systems. SignaPay is dedicated to their partners and merchants and continually seeks ways to build relationships and grow businesses with streamlined solutions. For more information about our products and services, visit www.signapay.com or call 877-751-2891 for more information.

