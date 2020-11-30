Signant Health Acquires VirTrial To Enhance Its Digital Enablement Of Clinical Research Sites And Evidence Generation Capabilities

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health , the leading enabler of evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today the acquisition of VirTrial, a leading provider of software solutions for remote site startup and decentralized clinical trial conduct.

By adding the capabilities of VirTrial, Signant Health now expands its software stack to further digitally enhance trial sites and offer sponsors superior evidence generation across traditional, decentralized, and hybrid trial models. Signant Health's comprehensive suite of technology and clinical expertise, combined with VirTrial's telemedicine platform, will better support sites as sponsors accelerate their trial strategies toward digital methods during COVID-19 and beyond.

"COVID-19 has created a widespread and urgent need for contingency planning in clinical trial operations and has forever changed how our industry plans and executes trials," said Roger Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Signant Health. "Signant and VirTrial are passionate about supporting the trial ecosystem with software, analytics, and logistics solutions to conduct studies and generate data across all modalities while improving, respecting, and honoring the role investigators and coordinators play in collaborating with patients to advance clinical research. VirTrial's platform is a critical component in our strategy to truly digitize the operations of clinical study sites and bring uniform conduct and evidence generation through a comprehensive set of integrated study management software and services."

"VirTrial's mission is to ensure sites have the modern technology and tools they need to advance clinical research while the industry shifts toward more virtual visits and trial designs," said Mark Hanley, President and CEO, VirTrial. "With this announcement we are able to support our customers and their sites better than ever before by leveraging Signant Health's deep therapeutic and scientific experience, global reach, and operations scalability - and by providing direct access to complementary solutions for eCOA, eConsent, IRT, and more. As a Signant Health company, VirTrial could not be more excited and optimistic about the future of clinical research and the ability of sites to succeed."

In addition to VirTrial's tele-research platform, which includes secure video, audio, chat, and connected medical device capabilities for decentralized patient-site interaction and assessments, the agreement provides Signant with a revolutionary solution to address remote site startup and monitoring. Known as Virtual Site Monitoring, the solution leverages wearable technology for in-house or outsourced clinical research associates to remotely conduct site evaluation, initiation, and monitoring visits.

"The use of Virtual Site Monitoring technology enables sponsors and CROs to conduct more site visits per day at a fraction of the time and travel costs required for monitors to physically visit a site," added Smith. "This further enhances our ability to help sponsors and sites embrace digital methodologies while maintaining quality and superior data stewardship."

About VirTrial

VirTrial's platform enables pharmaceutical companies and CROs to empower their preferred clinical research sites to perform virtual visits - a combination of secure video, audio, chat and messaging, which can be used on any device. Incorporating VirTrial's virtual visits into study protocols opens the door to a wider participant pool, ultimately yielding improved study outcomes and efficient site performance. Unlike other clinical trial vendors that began as technology companies, VirTrial has a stable of clinical research veterans and experienced tech entrepreneurs teaming together to lead the company towards providing the human population with remote access to clinical research sites. To learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.virtrial.com.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently generate quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 20 years, over 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes - including all of Top 20 pharma - have trusted Signant Health solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, eConsent, IRT, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

