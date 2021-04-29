SignalBoosters.com Launches New Website To Service Canadian Market

STAFFORD, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signalboosters.com, one of the biggest online distributors for signal boosters in North America, has launched a new website to bring all cellular signal booster brands to the Canadian market.

STAFFORD, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signalboosters.com, one of the biggest online distributors for signal boosters in North America, has launched a new website to bring all cellular signal booster brands to the Canadian market. Signalboosters.com is a giant in the field of cellular components, having been one of the leading suppliers of accessories, antennas, and cables in the USA since 2011 and Africa since 2017.

In addition to the WilsonPro, weBoost, HiBoost, Smoothtalker, and Cel-Fi cellular signal boosters offered on their site, they'll showcase their own private label brand of Bolton Technical antennas and accessories through the new Canadian channel. Negotiations are ongoing with even more brands to provide even greater variety to the consumer.

All of the brands available through Signal Boosters Canada site will offer their full line of cellular antennas, cables, and accessories that are both Industry Canada and FCC compliant.

Commitment To The Customer

Signal Boosters Canada will fully back their products from the pre-sale consultation through the end of the sale and beyond. They offer the following:

Technical product support before AND after you buy

North American-based English and French speaking customer support

30 Day money back guarantee on all products and accessories

At least a 1-year, but up to 3-year warranty on all products

Who Can Use A Signal Booster

Cell phone boosters work with all cell service providers in Canada (including Bell, Rogers, Telus, Videotron, and far more), boosting voice and data services, including 5G and 4G LTE, for all phones and cellular-enabled devices. They come in single-carrier and multi-carrier (wideband) configurations to cover all of your needs.

Coverage For Large Spaces

In addition to equipment sales for the do-it-yourself type, Signal Boosters Canada will provide full turnkey signal booster installation and integration services for large spaces including warehouses, schools, hospitals, and public venues.

About Signal Boosters Canada

Our approach is simple. We want you to get the cell phone signal you deserve by taking the guesswork out of purchasing a cell phone signal booster. SignalBoosters.com and Signal Boosters Canada provide the largest catalog of boosters possible with decades of RF design and consulting expertise to make sure you get the right system. We specialize in signal booster systems as well as complete turnkey installation services having served over 200,000 customers worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signalboosterscom-launches-new-website-to-service-canadian-market-301280519.html

SOURCE Signal Boosters