Sigmund Software LLC Featured As Bronze Partner For 2020 OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Series

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS announces that Sigmund Software LLC has signed on as a Bronze Partner for The 2020 OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Series.

Sigmund Software LLC will be exhibiting at OPEN MINDS' upcoming events, including The 2020 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute in August and The 2021 OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute in March. They also will be hosting a Product Theatre Session at The 2021 OPEN MINDS Technology and Analytics Institute on March 8 through March 11, 2021.

"Since 2004, Sigmund Software's primary focus has been providing our clients with improved workflow procedures and positive patient outcomes," says Philip Turner, Sigmund Software's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have leveraged our extensive behavioral health background and software development expertise to create an innovative platform that is tailor-made for behavioral health. Our values and mission align closely with OPEN MINDS in that we continuously strive to enhance and expand digital access, clinical tools and support resources through practice virtualization and connected care." Mr. Turner continues, "We use our technology to improve availability of services and lower the cost curve. We are looking forward to connecting and engaging with the diverse audience at OPEN MINDS."

" OPEN MINDS is excited to partner with Sigmund Software LLC for this year's executive education events," said Monica E. Oss, chief executive officer of OPEN MINDS. "Our attendees look forward to learning how highly-ranked EHR solutions can offer excellent levels of safety and efficiency, which can ultimately improve patient outcomes."

As part of their bronze-level partnership, Sigmund Software LLC also will be an underwriting sponsor of all five of OPEN MINDS upcoming executive institutes, including:

The 2020 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute, August 25-27, 2020 , Now Virtual: http://management.openminds.com/

The 2020 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat, October 27-29, 2020 , Gettysburg , Pennsylvania: http://leadership.openminds.com/

The 2021 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute, February 13-14, 2021 , Clearwater Beach , Florida: https://performance.openminds.com/

The 2021 OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute, March 8-11, 2021 , Las Vegas , Nevada: https://technology.openminds.com/

The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute, June 15-16, 2021 , New Orleans , Louisiana: https://strategy.openminds.com/

About Sigmund Software LLC

Sigmund Software develops, distributes, and supports Electronic Health Record (EHR) software for the Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment community. We leverage our extensive Behavioral Health background and software development expertise to enable our customers to provide a safer and more efficient environment for improved patient outcomes.

Our vision is to improve and streamline treatment practices and industry cost structures through continued development of innovative, consumer-centric products with unparalleled customer service and support. Better outcomes start with Sigmund.

For over a decade, Sigmund software has been used by some of the most technologically advanced organizations in the country, spanning both the public and private sectors.

In addition to fully supporting all electronic health record feature requirements, Sigmund's enterprise platform (AURA) offers a comprehensive suite of specialized features that span Business Development & CRM, Intake, Compliance, Workflow, Outcomes, Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management, Analytics, and Facility & Staff Management.

Learn more about how Sigmund Software LLC is leading the way in the EHR industry. Visit sigmundsoftware.com, call 1-800-448-6975

Media Contact

For more information or media inquiries, contact Meredith Karcher, Sigmund Software LLC, at 1-800-448-6975 ext. 5609, or meredieth.karcher@vssmedical.com.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change - helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas - mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them - provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

