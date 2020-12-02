Sigma Ratings Named To 'Regtech 100' Marking Its Global Excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Ratings ("Sigma"), the global risk intelligence platform that powers compliant commercial relationships, was named to the 'Regtech 100' , an annual list of the most innovative regtech companies that every financial institution needs to know.

Stuart Jones, Jr., Founder and Chief Executive Officer said: "We are pleased to join the Regtech 100 list and further cement our position as a market-leader that senior management and compliance executives rely upon every day to make critical decisions in their workflows and the multitude of relationships they maintain."

Sigma was selected from over a thousand companies in the regtech space to join the global list. Selection to the Regtech 100 includes a panel evaluation on the basis of a company's innovative contribution to regulatory compliance, overall and expected growth and potential cost savings for users.

Mariyan Dimitrov, Director of Research at RegTech Analyst noted that:"Sigma Ratings earned the attention of the judges through the unique combination of industry experience, integrated global data and cutting-edge platform technology, which represent a game changing opportunity for investigations teams at financial institutions and corporations."

Sigma's cloud-based tools create significant time savings and deliver unmatched risk awareness for global corporations and financial firms as they onboard new customers, conduct investigations, and monitor existing relationships. In a single integration, Sigma replaces multiple databases and disparate news streams with a comprehensive and automated approach that provides a holistic, scalable and scored view of risk - creating a more transparent, data-driven approach to risk and compliance.

About SigmaSigma is the smartest way to evaluate and monitor risk in any relationship. Based in New York, Sigma powers scalable, multi-factor counterparty risk scoring for financial institutions, professional services firms and governments. By processing over a billion data points, Sigma pre-computes and keeps current unmatched risk scores and intelligence on hundreds of millions of companies worldwide.

For further information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaratings.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter @sigmaratings.

About Regtech100The REGTECH100 is an annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative RegTech companies. The list is maintained by the Regtech Analyst, a research firm in the risk and compliance space. The REGTECH100 are the companies every financial institution needs to know about as they consider and develop their mission critical RegTech and digital transformation strategies.

For further information about the Regtech 100, please visit www.RegTech100.com

