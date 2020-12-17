Sigma Commerce Embarqs On Hiring Blitz For Tech Jobs

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Commerce is pleased to announce its expanding operations and is set to hire many new employees by spring of 2021.

The company has posted several openings for management, software engineering developers, database administrators, and application support technicians. Job seekers are encouraged to apply as multiple hires are needed.

With the pandemic impacting Las Vegas to a greater extent than many other cities, it's heartening to see companies in the Valley hiring locals. Sigma Commerce is one such company. The company's main product is an enterprise resource planning software made for ecommerce retailers that streamlines a business's entire operations.

Since relocating to Las Vegas, the company has undertaken several initiatives to strengthen its operations. "We've been actively recruiting and staffing up in all of our offices. These new hires are in addition to the existing staff members," shared Chris Mangino, head of Sigma Commerce.

"Sigma Commerce is experiencing a renaissance. We're strengthening the core modules of the platform while building the framework for future enhancements. It's an exciting time to be a part of the company," Mangino explained.

New in 2020, the company completely revamped its website. You can learn more about Sigma Commerce and its job openings at www.sigmacommerce.com.

About Sigma Commerce

Since 1983, Sigma Commerce has been a world-class developer of ERP software for the direct-to-consumer industry. Retail and manufacturing businesses can manage every step by integrating commerce, customer service, and business processes into one powerful software package. This omnichannel order management solution addresses promotional strategies, the customer-facing web store, and the call center.

Sigma Commerce is headquartered in Las Vegas with an office in Indianapolis. Learn more at www.sigmacommerce.com.

Contact: Amy Bouchard, APR, Sigma Commerce(702) 640-5109, gearup@sigmacommerce.com

