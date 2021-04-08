Sigilon Therapeutics To Present At The 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (SGTX) , a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., will present a corporate overview during the 20 th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, April 15 at 9:30 a.m. EDT, in a virtual format.

About Sigilon TherapeuticsSigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform. Sigilon's product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, lysosomal disorders and diabetes. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon's Afibromer™ biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

