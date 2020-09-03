Sify Partners With Commvault To Provide Unified Data Protection Across Multi-Cloud Environments

Santa Clara, California, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) - Get Report, headquartered in Chennai, India, India's most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Networks, Data Centers, Cloud, Applications Management, Managed services and Systems integration, announced its partnership with Commvault, a leading data protection platform provider, to provide Data Protection as a Service. This partnership will enable Sify to manage cross-platform backup and recovery operations across data centers with a scaled down team and thereby lower the service delivery cost up to 30%.

Sify Technologies provides a comprehensive range of cloud services across platforms, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, etc. through its 10 data centers. Additionally, Sify now aims to provide Data Protection as a Service, by adopting Commvault's reliable and scalable, ' Backup & Recovery' solution as a unified data protection system for multiple platforms. With this partnership, Sify can ensure long-term data retention, quick data replication, cross platform backup migration, superior deduplication with a single tool/platform.

With Commvault's in-built interface, Sify's customers can easily manage cross-platform backup migrations via one console. With the superior deduplication feature, enterprises can compress data and reduce their storage size significantly in data center without any third-party solutions. Commvault also integrates seamlessly with third-party tools like ServiceNow ITSM, giving customers the ability to generate self-provisioning reports and monitor their backup operations at any time.

Commenting on the partnership, Kamal Nath, CEO, Sify Technologies, said, "The current situation has triggered the need for secure and agile IT infrastructure for enterprises. Customer Data security is a top priority for us at Sify and with Commvault, we now have a competitive edge to provide data protection across platforms. With this partnership we aim to provide enterprises a one stop solution with end-to-end IT support translating to minimum disruption."

Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Maguluri, CTO, Cloud services, Sify Technologies, said,"Commvault's reputation in the field of Data security and their experience of having worked across divergent landscapes and verticals was the driver in the decision making for a partner. This partnership aims to substantially lower the service delivery cost while raising the benchmark on Data protection."

We are excited to support Sify Technologies, a technology pioneer in India, as they deliver data protection to their customers with Commvault functionality. This is a new era for Commvault and we're rapidly innovating to help our partners and customers simplify IT with enterprise-class, proven data protection solutions delivered through SaaS and protected in the cloud." said Ramesh Mamgain, Area Vice President - India & SAARC, Commvault .

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies is India's most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focused on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, medium and small-sized businesses.

Sify's infrastructure comprising the largest MPLS network, top-of-the-line DCs, partnership with global technology majors and vast expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, incoming enterprises and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of Sify's unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networking and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited

About Commvault:

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify's business, please see the discussion under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2020, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify's other reports filed with the SEC.

For further information, please contact:

Praveen KrishnaSify Technologies Limited+91 44 22540777 (ext.2055)praveen.krishna@sifycorp.comNikhila Kesavan20:20 Media+91 9840124036nikhila.kesavan@2020msl.comShiwei YinGrayling Investor Relations+1-646-284-9474Shiwei.Yin@grayling.comOjasvni SinghAdfactors PR for Commvault+91 95383 94101ojasvni.singh@adfactorspr.com