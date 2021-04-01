Sierra Specialty Expands Team, Welcomes Vicky Dith, Construction Focused Insurance Broker & Underwriter

CLOVIS, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Specialty, program specialist, managing general agency and wholesale insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vicky Dith as a Broker & Underwriter specializing in construction...

Vicky will be working closely with Sierra Specialty's commercial lines team to expand the company's construction division. She brings over 20 years of commercial lines knowledge to her new role, with broad experience in many different areas of the insurance industry, including claims, retail, carrier and wholesale business.

Her areas of expertise include construction for all lines—casualty, excess, and professional—as well as high-hazard property insurance, garage and agricultural risks.

Most recently, Dith held the position of Production Underwriter for Burns & Wilcox, where she worked tirelessly to build her book of business and focused on general liability, property, professional liability, umbrella, auto, property, inland marine, and cyber liability.

"I look forward to building a profitable portfolio for Sierra Specialty, while solidifying relationships and enhancing the current momentum the commercial lines team has built," says Vicky.

"We're excited to have Vicky on board," adds Kathy Schroeder, President of Sierra Specialty. "With her broad expertise in commercial lines and specialized experience in hard-to-place construction risks, we feel she will be an invaluable resource to the agents we serve."

Sierra Specialty welcomes Vicky to her new role and looks forward to continued success in the commercial lines market.

About Sierra Specialty, an XPT CompanySierra Specialty is a Managing General Agency and wholesale insurance brokerage offering multiple top "A" rated markets and programs to retail insurance professionals. Their specialties include agribusiness, garage, homeowners, transportation, and P&C underwriting, as well as specialty products. For more information, please contact Vicky Dith at vickydith@sierraspecialty.com or visit sierraspecialty.com. CA License # 6000354.

About XPT PartnersXPT Partners focuses on commercial P&C Brokerage, Binding and Transportation by bringing together Wholesale Broking and multiple Binding Authority platforms across many specialty lines. XPT Partners stands apart by delivering expertise, market access, new product development and exclusive service offerings to client agencies through a collaborative partnership culture. For more information, please contact Mark Smith at msmith@xptspecialty.com or visit xptspecialty.com.

Media Contact: Anita Nevins anita@webdcmarketing.com 707-429-0877

