Sierra Oncology Provides Update To Momelotinib Development Timeline And Closes On $34 Million In Additional Funding

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA) - Get Report, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer, today updated guidance on the development timeline for its lead product candidate, momelotinib. The company now expects topline data from the Phase 3 registration-enabling MOMENTUM study by February 2022, and assuming positive results, the company plans to file a New Drug Application with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in Q2 2022.

Sierra also announced it has raised $34 million in gross proceeds thus far in Q3 2021 through the use of its at-the-market (ATM) offering. These funds are in addition to the $90.7 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand at the close of the second quarter of 2021, further bolstering the company's cash balance as it prepares for momelotinib commercialization. The company also has the potential to obtain up to $33.3 million in cash from Series B warrants that must be exercised within 75 days of the announcement of MOMENTUM topline data.

Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sierra Oncology noted, "The continued excellent execution of the MOMENTUM study and further acceleration of the timeline, combined with the additional funding secured over the last few weeks, puts us in a very strong position as we approach topline data."

Sierra Oncology is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer. We harness our deep scientific expertise to identify compounds that target the root cause of disease. Our team takes an evidence-based approach to understand the limitations of current treatments and explore new ways to change the cancer treatment paradigm. Together we are transforming promise into patient impact.

