Sierra Income Corporation To Merge With Barings BDC, Inc. And Combined Company To Be Managed By Barings LLC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) - Get Barings BDC, Inc. Report ("Barings BDC") and Sierra Income Corporation ("Sierra") announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Sierra will merge with and into Barings BDC (the "Transaction"). The combined company, which will remain externally managed by Barings LLC, is expected to have approximately $2.2 billion of investments on a pro forma basis. The boards of directors of both companies, the Sierra Special Committee, which is comprised of all of the independent directors of Sierra, and the independent directors of Barings BDC have unanimously approved the Transaction, which is currently expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Sierra stockholders will receive aggregate consideration in the form of cash and stock consideration valued at approximately $623.7 million based on Barings BDC's June 30, 2021 net asset value ("NAV") of $11.39 per share and representing total book value consideration of $6.10 per fully diluted Sierra share. On a market value basis, based on the closing price of Barings BDC common stock on September 20, 2021, the Transaction represents total consideration for Sierra stockholders of approximately $588.6 million or approximately $5.76 per Sierra share, representing a premium of 6.1% to Sierra's NAV as of June 30, 2021.

Sierra's stockholders will receive 0.44973 shares of Barings BDC common stock for each share of Sierra common stock, resulting in approximately 46.0 million newly issued Barings BDC shares, having a total value of approximately $523.7 million, or $5.12 per fully diluted Sierra share, based on Barings BDC's June 30, 2021 NAV of $11.39 per share. In addition, Barings LLC will pay $100 million in cash, or approximately $0.98 per share, directly to Sierra stockholders at closing. Following the Transaction, Barings BDC's pro forma equity base is expected to be approximately $1.3 billion and Barings BDC stockholders and Sierra stockholders are expected to own approximately 58.7% and 41.3%, respectively, of the combined company.

In addition, Barings LLC will enter into a credit support agreement ("CSA") with Barings BDC, for the benefit of the combined company, to protect against net cumulative unrealized and realized losses of up to $100.0 million on the acquired Sierra investment portfolio over the next 10 years.

Additionally, Barings LLC will amend its current investment advisory agreement with Barings BDC to raise the incentive fee hurdle rate from 8.0% to 8.25%, effective as of closing.

Barings BDC will also provide up to $30.0 million in secondary-market support via accretive share repurchases over a 12-month period in the event the combined company's shares trade below a specific level of NAV per share following the completion of the first quarterly period ended after the consummation of the Transaction, subject to covenant and regulatory constraints (including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934).

Barings BDC has agreed that, on the closing date, it will increase the size of its board of directors and cause two current independent members of the board of directors of Sierra to be selected by Barings BDC to be appointed to the Barings BDC board of directors as Class II directors.

In connection with the closing of the proposed Transaction, Sierra will repay all outstanding amounts under its existing credit facility and any remaining obligations thereunder will be terminated.

Barings BDC believes that the increased size and scale of the combined company will create many strategic and financial benefits to shareholders and will position the combined company to capitalize on favorable market conditions. Including the financial support provided by Barings LLC, it is anticipated that the combination will provide the following benefits:

NII and NAV Accretion: Barings BDC estimates net investment income per share to be $0.24 in the first full quarter post-closing compared to $0.22 per share during the second quarter of 2021. This would represent a net investment income yield of 8.25% on pro forma NAV. Barings BDC further estimates short-term NAV accretion of approximately 4% and additional long-term accretion to NAV as assets acquired are realized and repositioned into Barings BDC's directly originated investments;

Barings BDC estimates net investment income per share to be in the first full quarter post-closing compared to per share during the second quarter of 2021. This would represent a net investment income yield of 8.25% on pro forma NAV. Barings BDC further estimates short-term NAV accretion of approximately 4% and additional long-term accretion to NAV as assets acquired are realized and repositioned into Barings BDC's directly originated investments; Barings BDC Share Liquidity: Barings BDC's pro forma trading liquidity profile after closing as implied by the public BDC peer set suggests an approximate 80% increase in Barings BDC's current 3-month average daily trading volume;

Barings BDC's pro forma trading liquidity profile after closing as implied by the public BDC peer set suggests an approximate 80% increase in Barings BDC's current 3-month average daily trading volume; Diversification: The combined portfolio will have 245 portfolio companies with top 10 companies representing approximately 17% of the portfolio on a pro forma basis;

The combined portfolio will have 245 portfolio companies with top 10 companies representing approximately 17% of the portfolio on a pro forma basis; Business Resilience and Financial Flexibility: The combined entity will achieve greater business resilience and financial flexibility through increased access to the institutional, index-eligible investment grade debt capital markets at a lower cost of capital;

The combined entity will achieve greater business resilience and financial flexibility through increased access to the institutional, index-eligible investment grade debt capital markets at a lower cost of capital; Cost Synergy: Approximately $8.1 million of identified expense synergies associated with the combination driven by redundant general & administrative expenses across two platforms; and

Approximately of identified expense synergies associated with the combination driven by redundant general & administrative expenses across two platforms; and Best-in-Class Shareholder Alignment: Through an increased incentive fee hurdle rate from 8.0% to 8.25%, a $100 million credit support agreement, and up to $30 million in share repurchases.

"We are very excited to announce that we have entered into an agreement to purchase Sierra Income Corporation. This combination will create a scaled top-10 BDC with enhanced earnings profile, portfolio diversification, and best-in-class shareholder alignment," said Eric Lloyd, Chairman of the Barings BDC Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Barings BDC.

"We believe the transaction provides significant immediate and long-term value for all shareholders and further distinguishes Barings as a leader in shareholder alignment. We would like to thank the Sierra Special Committee for their trust and diligent work on this transaction," said Jonathan Bock, Chief Financial Officer of Barings BDC.

"Following a robust strategic alternatives process conducted by the Special Committee, our Board unanimously determined that the merger with Barings BDC is the best outcome to maximize Sierra stockholder value and interests. The transaction provides our stockholders with liquidity and immediate cash value along with an immediately accruing strong dividend, a best-in-class fee structure as well as the opportunity to benefit from ownership in a larger and more diversified global investment platform with a track record of generating stable and consistent returns," said Stephen Byers, Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sierra and Chair of the Sierra Special Committee.

Consummation of the Transaction is subject to Barings BDC and Sierra stockholder approval, customary regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Wells Fargo Securities served as sole financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to Barings BDC. Broadhaven Capital Partners served as financial advisor and Sullivan & Worcester LLP served as legal counsel to Sierra.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) - Get Barings BDC, Inc. Report is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans in middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with $382+ billion* of AUM firm-wide.

About Sierra Income Corporation

Sierra is a non-traded business development company that invests primarily in first lien senior secured debt, second lien secured debt and, to a lesser extent, subordinated debt of middle market companies in a broad range of industries with annual revenue between $50 million and $1 billion. Sierra's investment objective is to generate current income, and to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. Sierra is externally managed by SIC Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. For additional information, please visit Sierra Income Corporation at www.sierraincomecorp.com.

About Barings LLC

Barings is a $382+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*As of June 30, 2021

