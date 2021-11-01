Sientra To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) - Get Sientra, Inc. Report ("Sientra" or the "Company"), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced that members of management are scheduled to participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Event: Stifel 2021 Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 MeetingsDate: Monday, November 15, 2021Presentation time: 1:20 pm ET / 10:20 am PT

Event: 12 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference (Virtual)Format: 1x1 MeetingsDate: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Event: Stephens Annual Investment Conference (In Person)Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings at the Omni Hotel in Nashville, TNDate: Friday, December 3, 2021Presentation time: 1:00 pm CT / 11:00 am PT

A live and archived webcast of both the fireside chats will be available on the "Investors" section of the Sientra website at www.sientra.com.

About SientraHeadquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company's Breast Products segment includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company's investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

(*) Data on file

Investor Relations ContactLeigh Salvo ir@sientra.com