Sientra Selects Leading Distributors For Two Key International Markets In Preparation For Further Expansion And Growth Acceleration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) - Get Sientra, Inc. Report ("Sientra" or the "Company"), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, today announced that it has entered into exclusive agreements with Kai Aesthetics, Inc., and Paragon Meditech Company for the distribution of Sientra's breast implants in Canada and China, respectively. 1

"We are delighted to partner with Kai Aesthetics and Paragon, each with a long history of success in the aesthetics markets in their respective countries," commented Ron Menezes, Sientra's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Expansion into the Canadian market has long been a priority for Sientra. We look forward to providing Canadian consumers with the clinically-proven benefits of Sientra implants, backed by our unrivaled ten-year safety data and Sientra Platinum20™ warranty, and continue to work proactively with Health Canada for approval anticipated in the next several months."

Mr. Menezes continued, "China represents a strategically important market for Sientra, estimated to be the second or third largest aesthetic market in the world and one the fastest growing. 2 , 3 In partnership with Paragon, we have begun the regulatory process for approval and are optimistic that our industry-leading safety profile and clinical data will be well-received by the regulatory authorities and provide an expedited pathway for approval within the next eighteen to thirty six months."

Paragon Meditech Company is based in Shanghai and has previously served as the distributor for CoolSculpting ® and Thermage ®, and is currently the exclusive distributor for Cutera ®. Paragon has deep relationships with private hospitals in China, where 90% of breast augmentation surgeries occur. Kai Aesthetics, based in Toronto, Canada, is comprised of a seasoned team of aesthetic industry veterans, with over 100 years of experience in aesthetic sales and marketing between them.

"With expansion into these new markets, Sientra is further building on the growth we've seen over the past 18 months, both for our products, as well as in the breast implant market overall.

Sientra is the fastest growing breast implant brand in the U.S., having doubled our market share since January 2020 4. We are seeking to elevate the standard of care by expanding access and improving patient outcomes with our highly differentatied products, both inside the U.S. and around the globe," concluded Mr. Menezes.

About SientraHeadquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company's product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2 ® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM ®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

