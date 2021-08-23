Siena Investments Will Join Buckingham Strategic Wealth

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC ("Buckingham" or "Buckingham Strategic Wealth") today announced that Siena Capital Management, LLC, d/b/a Siena Investments ("Siena"), a registered investment advisor with offices in Grand Ledge and Williamston, Michigan will join Buckingham.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC today announced that Siena Capital Management, LLC will join Buckingham.

Founded in 2000 by Roger Millbrook and Stephen Hicks, Siena is a fee-only fiduciary firm offering wealth management services to executives and other professionals, business owners, and retirees and their families in the greater Lansing, Michigan area and beyond. The firm has been associated with Buckingham since 2000 through its partnership with Buckingham Strategic Partners, LLC, Buckingham's affiliated comprehensive wealth platform.

Siena will become part of Buckingham Strategic Wealth upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

"Roger and Stephen are well known to us and have helped clients, in part, by leveraging our comprehensive advisory solutions platform for 21 years," said Justin Ferri, Buckingham's Chief Operating Officer. "There has always been a natural cultural and philosophical fit between our firms due to our shared approach to evidence-based financial planning and wealth management. We foresee that the addition of Siena will provide us with significant opportunities to serve more clients with fiduciary advice as we continue to grow our presence in Michigan."

"At Siena, we work every day to create confidence among our clients that every facet of their financial lives plays a role when helping them plan for the future. We know that focusing on data, research and evidence over emotions helps to safeguard our clients' financial futures and realize their goals," said Roger Millbrook, one of Siena's founders. "Partnering with Buckingham was an obvious choice due to our shared philosophy of building and preserving wealth through sound financial planning, integrated tax services, and evidence-based portfolio management strategies."

"Through our experience with Buckingham over the years, we know the emphasis they place on relationships with clients. We have seen up close the deep level of service they provide and the caliber of talent across the firm that we can tap into for support," says Stephen Hicks, co-founder at Siena. "We're confident joining Buckingham will only deepen our commitment to our clients by allowing us to focus our time on our passions - servicing clients and helping them achieve their objectives."

Buckingham CEO Adam Birenbaum echoed that sentiment. "We share a guiding principle with Siena - the passion to serve. We are excited to have them join the Buckingham family. Roger, Stephen and their team will strengthen the services Buckingham offers to mutually benefit all of our clients."

For more information on how Buckingham partners with top advisors, please visit www.buckinghamstrategicwealth.com/partner-with-buckingham-home.

About Buckingham Strategic WealthBuckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC ("Buckingham" or "Buckingham Strategic Wealth") helps individuals, families, businesses, trusts, nonprofits, retirement plans and medical practice owners achieve their most important life and financial goals by creating customized, comprehensive, evidence-based financial plans. Buckingham's investment philosophy is rooted in an academic approach tailored to address each client's willingness and ability to accept market risk. As a registered investment adviser, Buckingham has a fiduciary obligation to its clients. Buckingham's investment approach centers on modern portfolio theory implemented through passively managed mutual funds and the firm's fixed income portfolio design and execution capabilities. Headquartered in St. Louis, Buckingham has 44 offices in 22 states. For more information, visit www.BuckinghamStrategicWealth.com.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth and the community of independent advisors that make up Buckingham Strategic Partners collectively manage or administer more than $60 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Buckingham's current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Buckingham's operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Buckingham on the date of this release. Buckingham does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Buckingham may be found in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by Focus Financial Partners Inc. (of which Buckingham is a partner firm).

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siena-investments-will-join-buckingham-strategic-wealth-301360632.html

SOURCE Buckingham Strategic Wealth