Siemens And Nexii Join Forces To Advance Rapid Delivery Of High-Performance "Future Ready Total Building Solutions"

VANCOUVER, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Corporation (Siemens) and Nexii Building Solutions Inc . (Nexii) have joined forces to advance rapid delivery of sustainable buildings with low carbon footprints across North America.

The collaboration combines Nexii's expertise in delivering high-performance green building products with Siemens' digital power distribution solutions and eVehicle charging equipment. This includes efforts to digitize Nexii's specialized manufacturing facilities and create efficiencies that will speed the production of sustainable building products across the U.S. and Canada. Siemens will also play a role in Nexii's client projects, layering energy-efficient power solutions on top of Nexii's sustainable products as part of a "Future Ready Total Building Solution".

Nexii designs and manufactures innovative high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient, and resilient in the face of climate change. Its building solutions have a lower carbon footprint with 20-33% [1] less embodied carbon, and use approximately 33% less energy overall and 55% less heating energy [2].

Using a breakthrough, proprietary building material, Nexiite, that has comparable properties to concrete but contains no Portland cement or lime, Nexii products significantly reduce end-to-end carbon emissions. Nexiite is used to create Nexii Panels for use in airtight commercial, industrial and residential buildings, and Siemens will layer its eVehicle charging equipment and power distribution solutions on top of Nexii product offerings. This combination will further increase energy efficiencies, minimize energy waste and help reduce climate impacts for Nexii's clients.

This Future Ready Total Building Solution directly addresses issues faced by corporations and building and construction industries striving to meet net zero carbon commitments in line with the latest climate science. Siemens joins Nexii, and existing Nexii partners Honeywell and Trane Technologies, in contributing innovative products to this Future Ready Total Building Solution. The Siemens partnership will also help Nexii speed up the production of building products with digital factory solutions that maximize efficiencies in the deployment, operation, and extensibility at Nexii manufacturing facilities.

"Buildings and construction account for 39% of global climate pollution [3] making the industry the number one driver of the climate crisis [4]," says Stephen Sidwell, co-founder and CEO of Nexii. "Our partnership with Siemens will not only help our clients with improved energy performance, further reducing their greenhouse gas impacts, but will also help Nexii improve efficiencies and speed delivery of our sustainable building solutions in our own facilities."

Ruth Gratzke, President of Siemens Smart Infrastructure U.S. says, "We are proud to support Nexii in realizing their vision of innovating sustainable building solutions. Construction materials like concrete represent a large portion of a building's carbon footprint. Nexii's approach of combining the lower carbon footprint of Nexite with the cost, time and labor benefits of precision manufactured panel construction creates a unique offering taking sustainable, retail construction to a new level."

Nexiite is used in Nexii Panels that are precision manufactured in specialized facilities, then flat-packed and shipped to building sites where they are rapidly assembled with up to 75% faster build time. Nexii creates near-zero construction waste onsite and produces buildings that are airtight and energy-efficient, further reducing climate impacts.

Recently a first-of-its-kind Starbucks café in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, was built with Nexii to support Starbucks Canada's aspiration to operate more eco-friendly stores under its global sustainability strategy. A new Popeyes restaurant was also constructed using Nexii's building system in the same complex. Nexii anticipates its technology will reduce both the Starbucks café's and Popeyes restaurant's operational building carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to traditionally constructed buildings.

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. With around 70,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, USA.

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $17 billion and employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

About Nexii Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) is a green construction technology company that is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change. The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial / commercial / institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market. For more information, visit www.nexii.com, or connect with us on Instagram (@NexiiBuilds), Twitter (@NexiiBuilds) or on LinkedIn (Nexii Building Solutions).

[1] Nexii walls have 20%- 33% less embodied carbon than concrete walls, 43% less embodied carbon than a steel stud wall, and ornamental panels can reach 63% reduction in embodied carbon vs precast concrete

[2] Based on third party energy modeling, Nexii's envelope system showed an average of ~33% reduction in energy uses, and airtightness improvements resulting in reduced heating energy of ~55%

[3]UN Environment Global Status Report 2019; EIA International Energy Outlook 2019

[4]]Stewart E, Pugh G, Jordan M. Buildings Are an Ideal but Overlooked Climate Solution. World Resources Institute. https://www.wri.org/blog/2019/11/buildings-are-ideal-overlooked-climate-solution/. Published November 11, 2019. Accessed March 30, 2021

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siemens-and-nexii-join-forces-to-advance-rapid-delivery-of-high-performance-future-ready-total-building-solutions-301366721.html

SOURCE Nexii