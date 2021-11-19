Siegel Family Endowment Launches Research Fellowship

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siegel Family Endowment , a foundation which provides support to organizations working at the intersections of learning, workforce, and infrastructure, announced today the launch of a new partner research fellowship program. The program will advance the foundation's research agenda by building a network of fellows across institutions working together to understand and shape the impact of technology on society.

"Introducing this first cohort of Siegel Family Endowment Partner Research Fellows marks the next phase in expanding our research program, and our collective ability to delve more deeply into the biggest questions that arise as we seek to build a more equitable innovation economy," said Katy Knight, Executive Director of Siegel Family Endowment. "We're excited to welcome our new fellows into our community and into our work."

Each of the fellows are affiliated with institutions that receive funding from the foundation. The eight research fellows selected by their home institution to participate in the program include:

Kevin Aslett , New York University's Center for Social Media and Politics (CSMaP) Michael Bernstein , Stanford University's Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences (CASBS) Samantha Bradshaw , The Stanford Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society Sophie Kelmenson , University of North Carolina's Department of City and Regional Planning Alexander Kowalski , Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Institute for Work & Employment Research Rachel Kuo , University of North Carolina's Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life (CITAP) Brandeis Marshall , Spelman College Emily Tavoulareas , Georgetown University's Beeck Center

Named on an annual basis, partner research fellows will be involved in the foundation's knowledge creation efforts by participating in research seminars, hosting external-facing events in partnership with their home institution, and publishing insights related to their research focus areas.

"We believe wholeheartedly in the power of using research to inform decision-making and public discourse. Learning about the larger societal and systemic context of how technology is impacting how we all learn, work, and build together is central to our mission and critical to addressing complex problems," said John Irons, Senior Vice President and Head of Research. "We are pleased to introduce this inaugural cohort of fellows, who are diving into some of the most complex and critical issues at the intersection of technology and social sciences."

About Siegel Family Endowment Siegel Family Endowment aims to understand and shape the impact of technology on society by supporting organizations working at the intersections of learning, workforce, and infrastructure. The foundation partners with leaders in civil society, academia, government, and social enterprise on knowledge-building projects that prioritize inquiry-driven approaches. Siegel Family Endowment was founded in 2011 by computer scientist and entrepreneur David M. Siegel, a co-founder of Two Sigma.

