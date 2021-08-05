Siegel Family Endowment Announces Two New Grants To Reimagine Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siegel Family Endowment, a foundation which provides support to organizations working at the intersections of learning, workforce, and infrastructure, announced today two new grants awarded to Rebuild by Design and the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP ) . Recognizing the need and opportunity for infrastructure investment at this moment, the foundation is committed to funding future-forward organizations working to build a more resilient post-pandemic future.

"Multidimensional infrastructure is not just a bonus to an engaged, resilient, and equitable society; it's an absolute necessity. Siegel Family Endowment recognizes this reality and the role we can play to support nuanced, inventive approaches to infrastructure modernization," said Katy Knight, Executive Director of Siegel Family Endowment. "As part of this mission, we are proud to support Rebuild by Design and RCAP who are each decisively tackling systemic challenges to make infrastructure more inclusive for all communities and more responsive to 21st century needs."

In the midst of a generational crisis that has uncovered detrimental gaps in our infrastructure and brought existing inequalities to the forefront, the foundation is doubling down on its mission to help reimagine the physical, digital, and social building blocks of society. Last fall, the foundation published a whitepaper entitled " Rebuilding America: The Road Ahead ," which reframes infrastructure as multidimensional and asserts that our physical, digital, and social realms are equally important for ensuring opportunity for all. These new grants underscore Siegel Family Endowment's novel framework by funding innovative solutions and programs that address the multifaceted challenges of infrastructure improvement and accessibility.

The grant awarded to Rebuild by Design will fund research to inform state infrastructure funding decisions. Rebuild by Design takes a community-centric approach to building more resilient infrastructure, focusing around collaboration across sectors including policy, business, and nonprofit. Given the increasing occurrence of climate change driven extreme weather events, Siegel Family Endowment aims to help validate the call for climate adaptation investment and advance vital legislation to support infrastructure modernization.

"The impact of climate change on our nation's physical infrastructure is unmistakable and needs to be addressed urgently," said Amy Chester, Managing Director of Rebuild by Design. "We are looking forward to Siegel Family Endowment's support, which will bolster our work to accelerate and escalate decision-making around pivotal infrastructure investment."

The foundation is also investing in programs that help individuals in rural America take full advantage of digital infrastructure, with its grant to Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP). The foundation will fund the organization's Small Business Training Program and Small Business Toolkit, which provides technical training, skills and assistance to entrepreneurs and small business owners across six rural U.S. regions. This work will back rural and tribal communities that are working to overcome economic hardships brought on by the pandemic by supporting their efforts to succeed in a 21st century economy.

"Siegel Family Endowment shares our belief that the talent, innovation, and resiliency of America's rural small businesses will play a central role in the future of the U.S. economy," said Nathan Ohle, CEO of Rural Community Assistance Partnership. "This grant will propel RCAP's continued work with small rural and tribal businesses to help rebuild and reinforce the strength of local economies now and as we emerge from the pandemic."

About Siegel Family Endowment Siegel Family Endowment aims to understand and shape the impact of technology on society by supporting organizations working at the intersections of learning, workforce, and infrastructure. The foundation partners with leaders in civil society, academia, government, and social enterprise on knowledge-building projects that prioritize inquiry-driven approaches. Siegel Family Endowment was founded in 2011 by computer scientist and entrepreneur David M. Siegel, a co-founder of Two Sigma.

Rebuild by Design Rebuild by Design convenes a mix of sectors — including government, business, non-profit, and community organizations — to gain a better understanding of how overlapping environmental and human-made vulnerabilities leave cities and regions at risk. Rebuild's core belief is that through collaboration our communities can grow stronger and better prepared to stand up to whatever challenges tomorrow brings.

Rural Community Assistance Partnership Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP) is a national network of non-profit partners helping rural communities to build capacity, build infrastructure, and access capital that drives prosperity. RCAP works with rural and tribal communities, entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country to ensure that rural populations have equal access to resources, support, and opportunities to succeed.

