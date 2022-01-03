Siebert Purchases Office Building In Miami To Expand Key Operations

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) - Get Siebert Financial Corp. Report ("Siebert"), a provider of financial services, today announced that it has completed the purchase of an office building located at 653 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, Florida. The purchase reflects Siebert's ongoing commitment to expand in the Greater Miami area and the location will serve as the primary operations of RISE Prime ("RISE"), a division of RISE Financial Services, LLC, which specializes in offering a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage services aligned with the growing mission-driven Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") initiatives of institutional investors.

653 Collins Avenue, built in 1940, spans approximately 12,000 square feet and is strategically located two blocks from 5 th Street/MacArthur Causeway which connects Miami Beach to Downtown Miami. The purchase strengthens Siebert's presence in the Greater Miami area following the opening of Siebert's office in Miami approximately three years ago.

"The purchase of 653 Collins Avenue demonstrates our commitment to supporting our strategic partners that have expanded their presence to South Florida while positioning Siebert to have further geographical reach," said Gloria E. Gebbia, controlling shareholder and Board member of Siebert. "Siebert will continue to build on the company's legacy and core values while modernizing our offerings and geographic footprint to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers."

Cynthia DiBartolo, CEO of RISE Financial Services, LLC and Board member of Siebert commented, "As a diverse and mission-driven prime brokerage firm, RISE Prime remains focused on being a best-in-class prime brokerage partner that understands crucial accountability with respect to DEI and that is clearly aligned with the ESG missions of our clients. Opening the primary operations of RISE Prime in Miami will provide valuable services to the growing diverse investor community in this region and serves as a beacon for women and minorities to pursue impactful financial services careers in this vibrant city. Our investment further signifies our long-term commitment and confidence in the brilliant future of this region."

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert Financial Corp. is a holding company that conducts its retail brokerage business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc., which became a member of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") in 1967 when Ms. Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms. Siebert conducts its investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Siebert AdvisorNXT, Inc., a registered investment advisor, and its insurance business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., a licensed insurance agency. Siebert conducts operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Siebert Technologies, LLC., a developer of robo-advisory technology. Siebert also offers prime brokerage services through its fifth wholly-owned subsidiary, Rise Financial Services, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC. Siebert is headquartered in New York City with offices throughout the continental U.S. More information is available at www.siebert.com.

About RISE Financial Services, LLC

To learn more about RISE Financial Services, LLC and RISE Prime, please visit www.RISEprimeservices.com.

