Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center At Jefferson Health Joins Caris Life Sciences' Precision Oncology Alliance

IRVING, Texas, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today that the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Jefferson Health (SKCC) has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA). The POA is a collaborative network of leading cancer centers that work together to advance comprehensive cancer profiling and establish standards of care for molecular testing in oncology through research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes of patients with cancer.

For nearly 25 years, SKCC, one of 71 National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers in the U.S., has provided oncology patients in the Greater Philadelphia region the latest developments in cancer research, technology and treatment. Using the most advanced treatment methods and technologies, their physicians and researchers help lead the world's new cancer therapies.

"Our mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families through compassion, innovation and breakthrough discoveries," said Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, Ph.D., EVP of Oncology Services and Enterprise Director of SKCC. "We value the POA's collaborative efforts in advancing precision medicine and look forward to contributing our team's expertise in treatment methods and technologies that will further accelerate scientific breakthroughs to benefit patients worldwide."

"Physicians and researchers at SKCC have helped transform scientific discoveries into improved cancer treatments for their patients," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "The POA welcomes their multidisciplinary experience in precision oncology to further our efforts in maximizing patient outcomes through advanced diagnostic testing and molecular insights. We look forward to collaborating with all of their investigators across all tumor types."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 50 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through the Caris Molecular Intelligence® platform, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and clinical outcomes data for over 244,000 patients covering over 1,000,000 data points per patient.

"The POA is excited to work with SKCC's world-renowned research faculty to develop and test cancer treatments designed to transform care, by improving both survival and quality of life for patients with cancer around the world," said Brian J. Brille, Vice Chairman of Caris Life Sciences.

Find out more about the Precision Oncology Alliance by visiting the Caris website at CarisLifeSciences.com/Collaboration.

About Caris Life SciencesCaris Life Sciences ® is a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. MI Exome ™ whole exome sequencing with 22,000 DNA genes, and MI Transcriptome ™ whole transcriptome sequencing with 22,000 RNA genes along with cancer-related pathogens, bacteria, viruses and fungi analysis run on every patient provides the most comprehensive and clinically relevant DNA and RNA profiling available on the market.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris Artificial Intelligence, combining its market leading service offering, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN ™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Caris Pharmatech ™ is changing the paradigm and streamlines the clinical trial process by connecting biopharma companies with research-ready oncology sites for clinical trials. With over 420 research sites within the Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time (JIT) Oncology Network, biopharma companies can identify and enroll more patients, faster. Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time Clinical Trial Solutions focus on rapid site activation and patient enrollment to streamline the drug development process. By implementing Caris' Just-In-Time Trial-Matching System, Caris will automatically match patients to clinical trials and sites can be activated and eligible to enroll patients within one week.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences has offices in Phoenix, Denver, New York, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter ( @CarisLS).

About Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Jefferson Health (SKCC)The National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Jefferson Health (SKCC) is a nationally recognized center for practice-changing discovery and comprehensive cancer treatment, offering a depth and breadth of experience in all aspects of cancer from the laboratory to the clinic. Our mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families through compassion, innovation and breakthrough discoveries. For more information, visit sidneykimmelcancercenter.jeffersonhealth.org.

