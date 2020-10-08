SIA - Specialty Infusion Apothecary & Wellness Spa Launched Its Soft Opening On Saturday, October 3, 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIA - Specialty Infusion Apothecary & Wellness Spa ("SIA"), a unique comprehensive health care solution focused on providing healthier outcomes for its patients held its soft opening this past weekend in its Boca East location. SIA offers a suite of service categories including anti-aging, apothecary, consulting, medical, and wellness.

Jeff Hertz and Kevin Seltzer founded SIA back in the fall of 2019. Their initial mission was to revolutionize chronic illness care for an ever increasing and growing segment of the population seeking personalized healthier lifestyles and outcomes through their high touch, boutique "spa" like specialty infusion apothecary experience. Through humanizing an otherwise clinical and antiseptic treatment either directly in SIA's personalized ambulatory setting or in the patient's home, the founders believe they will drive greater regimen adherence and healthier outcomes for their patients.

From SIA's core business model, Jeff and Kevin expanded their vision to include other adjacencies in order to deliver a more holistic and comprehensive "cradle to grave" healthcare solution. SIA embraces a value-based health care delivery model in which providers focus on helping patients improve their health, reduce the effects and incidence of chronic disease, and live healthier lives in an evidence-based way.

This past Saturday SIA launched its anti-aging business segment at its Boca East location in a very responsible and Covid-19 sensitive manner. Dr. Victoria Karlinsky-Bellini, a prominent NY and Florida cosmetic surgeon www.newlooknewlifeflorida.com, is SIA's anti-aging medical director and was on-site performing injectable treatments to SIA's inaugural patients. "Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini is an incredibly accomplished triple board-certified cosmetic surgeon who provides a truly unparalleled personalized boutique patient experience," said Kevin Seltzer SIA's President, CEO and Co-Founder. "Jeff and I are delighted about our affiliation with Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini; the benefits of having access to her extensive expertise to both treat SIA's patients as well as provide clinical oversight and training to SIA's medical professionals will create a tremendous competitive advantage for the SIA brand."

About SIA - Specialty Infusion Apothecary & Wellness SpaSIA is a unique comprehensive healthcare solution focused on providing healthier outcomes for generations to come. SIA's boutique suite of "bundled" service offerings includes anti-aging, apothecary, consulting, medical, and wellness. More information can be found at www.sia-boca.com.

