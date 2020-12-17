SI-BONE To Present At The 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference And The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced today that the company will be participating in the upcoming 23 rd Annual Needham Growth Conference and the 39 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

For the Needham Growth Conference, SI-BONE's management is scheduled for a Fireside Chat on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

For the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, SI-BONE's management is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:50 a.m. Pacific Time.

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the events on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: www.si-bone.com. About SI-BONE

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. The iFuse Implant™, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two randomized controlled trials, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 85 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant ( www.si-bone.com/results). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months. The iFuse Implant System is also intended for sacroiliac fusion to augment stabilization and immobilization of the sacroiliac joint in skeletally mature patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion. In addition, the iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion in acute, non-acute, and non-traumatic fractures involving the sacroiliac joint. There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit.

