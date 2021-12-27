SI-BONE To Participate In 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN), a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conference:

24 th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: www.si-bone.com.

About SI-BONE, Inc.SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is a global leader in technology for surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. In 2009, SI-BONE introduced the iFuse Implant System for minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint, shown to be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of people with chronic low back pain. Since then, more than 2,500 surgeons have performed a combined total of more than 60,000 SI joint fusion procedures. A unique body of evidence supports the iFuse Implant System, including two RCT's and over 100 peer reviewed publications that has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with iFuse Triangular Implants. SI-BONE is leveraging its market leadership position in the surgical treatment of SI joint disorders, supported by this proprietary reimbursement advantage, to commercialize other devices intended for surgical treatment of related conditions of the human anatomy. For more information or to join our team, please visit us at www.si-bone.com.

