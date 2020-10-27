Shyft Auto, The Contactless Vehicle Service Software For Automotive Repair Shops And Consumers, Just Launched On Republic.co

WINSTON - SALEM, N.C., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shyft Auto announces the launch of a Republic crowdfunding campaign to help connect consumers to automotive service facilities for contactless service experiences. Consumers can connect with automotive service facilities (ASF) through a mobile iOS, Android, or web-based application. Consumers can schedule an appointment, schedule pickup and delivery requests, track the status of their vehicle while it's being serviced, communicate with the automotive service facility, pay once the vehicle is completed, and view service histories and records without calling the automotive service facility.

Automotive service facilities (ASF) have a web-based application to engage with consumers. (ASF's) can schedule and manage appointments, manage drivers, fleets, and teams available to facilitate pickup and delivery requests, SMS message customers, request and receive online payments, manage loaner vehicles, service libraries, and pickup radius'. (ASF's) can even charge for pickup and delivery requests if they desire.

CEO, Marcus Aman stated, " Our mission is to take the inconvenience and anxiety out of vehicle service for consumers while helping automotive service facilities (ASF's) increase revenue, retention, and customer satisfaction scores by offering a more engaging and completely digital experience. We are very excited to share our vision, hard work, and cutting edge technology with the world."

Aman stated, "Automotive service facilities are seeing a 35-120% increase in revenue while consumers are rating them 92% or higher in customer satisfaction ratings. On average, our technology can save an (ASF) around 2 hours a day per employee, while the consumer benefits from having auto maintenance or repair from the comfort of their home or work.

Shyft Auto was just named "Best Global Automotive Software Vehicle Repair Customer Management Solution" by Corporate Vision and also winner of Top 10 startup to watch by North Carolina Tech Awards.

The campaign will help fund development, national expansion, and application improvements. Investment amounts start at as little as $150.00. Investors can receive perks like Shyft Auto merchandise, a zoom call with the founders, and even dinner in person.

Republic operates a family of businesses, including an investment platform that provides retail investors around the world with compliant access to curated startups and blockchain projects. Founded in 2016, Republic operates under U.S. equity crowdfunding regulations and is under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. For additional information, please visit www.republic.co

To invest in Shyft Auto visit us at https://www.republic.co/shyft-auto If you have any questions please email us at marcus@shyftauto.com

Contact: Shyft Auto - 500 W 5th Street Winston-Salem, NC 27101 Marcus Aman (CEO)

