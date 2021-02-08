Shutterstock Names John Lapham As General Counsel

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) - Get Report (the "Company"), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced John Lapham is joining the Company's leadership team as General Counsel.

With a career spanning over two decades, John has extensive legal experience, and is regarded as an industry leader for providing strategic and legal support for media and technology companies, creative industries, and online marketplaces. As Shutterstock's General Counsel, John will be responsible for leading all aspects of Shutterstock's global legal strategy, working closely with the Senior Leadership Team and the Board of Directors as a strategic advisor on legal and business issues, as well as managing risk throughout the organization. John will also oversee the legal support of Shutterstock's growth and business transformation.

"John's expansive expertise across business and regulatory affairs will be integral to driving Shutterstock's bold growth agenda, and our continued focus on innovation," said Stan Pavlovsky, Shutterstock's Chief Executive Officer. "I'm thrilled to have John join the senior leadership team, and I'm looking forward to his collaboration towards furthering Shutterstock's success."

John joins Shutterstock from Rover.com, where he served as General Counsel, SVP Government Affairs. There, he managed the strategic and practical aspects of legal, regulatory, corporate governance and business affairs work, and served as the primary legal advisor for the acquisitions of Rover's two previous global competitors in the U.S. and EU. Prior to this, John spent 14 years with Getty Images, Inc. as VP, Deputy General Counsel, and then SVP, General Counsel, where he built the company's legal team, and had direct oversight and involvement with global intellectual property, regulatory and lobbying strategies. John's experience also includes more than $6.5 billion in merger, acquisition and finance work globally throughout his career. John received a BA in Political Science and Government from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, as well as a JD from the University of Washington School of Law.

"Shutterstock has a reputation for ingenuity and a focus on long-term growth, and I'm delighted to be joining the Company during this period of transformation," said John Lapham. "I look forward to partnering with the senior leadership team to advance our positioning as a market leader, and to execute Shutterstock's strategy for continued success."

